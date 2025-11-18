When Philippine Senator Imee Marcos grabbed a microphone at a protest rally in Manila on Monday and publicly accused her own brother, President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, of being a drug addict, the Philippines froze.

Imee claimed the president had been using cocaine since the era of their father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Coming from a member of the dynasty itself, the accusation became one of the most bewildering and explosive political shocks in recent Philippine history.

The Accusation That Sent Shockwaves Through Malacañang

With cameras rolling, Imee claimed her brother had long struggled with drug dependence and insisted this had impaired his judgement, health and leadership. She even dragged First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and the presidential children into the controversy, alleging they too were involved in drug use, though she presented no evidence.

The Palace responded immediately. Presidential spokesperson Claire Castro condemned the senator's claims as 'baseless', 'malicious' and a 'desperate distraction'.

The president's son, Representative Sandro Marcos, issued a blistering response, saying: 'There is no basis, no truth, and nothing good will come from these accusations.'

Officials suggested Imee's outburst was an attempt to divert attention from high profile Senate corruption probes, including investigations into billions of pesos in flood control funding.

The Privileged Palace Daughter Turned Political Operator

So who is Imee Marcos, and why has she turned on her own brother so publicly?

Born Maria Imelda Josefa Romualdez Marcos in 1955, she grew up inside Malacañang Palace after her father took power in 1965. While ordinary Filipinos endured Martial Law, armed checkpoints and censorship, Imee lived a life of privilege, complete with elite schooling abroad, foreign travel and access to power that no other teenager in the country enjoyed.

Her academic record has long been disputed. Princeton University confirmed she did not graduate, contradicting years of claims from her camp. The University of the Philippines also denied awarding her a law degree, fuelling criticism that she embellished her résumé.

A Political Life Shadowed By Scandal

Imee began wielding political influence before she was even 25. She led the Marcos regime's Kabataang Barangay youth movement and later sat in the Batasang Pambansa, the rubber stamp legislature of her father's dictatorship.

Her name became forever linked to the death of 21-year-old student activist Archimedes Trajano, who died after questioning her leadership at a public forum in 1977. A US court in Hawaii later found her civilly liable in connection with his death and ordered millions in damages. She has always denied any involvement.

After the Marcos family fled the Philippines in 1986 following the People Power Revolution and lived in exile in Hawaii, Imee quietly rebuilt a political power base in Ilocos Norte. She went on to win three terms as a congresswoman, three terms as governor, and later secured seats in the Senate in both 2019 and 2025.

She has not escaped controversy. She appeared in the Panama Papers as a beneficiary of offshore accounts not reflected in her official wealth declarations. A congressional inquiry also scrutinised her use of tobacco excise funds while governor, though she has denied wrongdoing.

A Dynasty At War: Marcos vs. Duterte

Imee's attack came at a moment of deep rupture between the Marcos family and the Dutertes. Once political allies, they are now bitter public rivals.

Crucially, former president Rodrigo Duterte is now imprisoned in The Hague after being charged with crimes against humanity over his deadly drug war. From abroad, he has continued attacking Bongbong Marcos, accusing him of cocaine use – allegations Marcos rejected with negative drug test results during the 2022 presidential race.

Imee has positioned herself close to the Dutertes, especially to Vice President Sara Duterte, even as her brother attempts to distance himself from them. Her public accusation echoes the former president's rhetoric almost word for word.

A Family Feud With National Consequences

Whether Imee's outburst was a genuine plea for her brother to 'improve his condition' or a calculated attempt to weaken his presidency while strengthening her own political alliances remains hotly debated.

But one thing is clear: the Marcos family, long known for power, scandal and survival, is once again at the centre of a national crisis. And this time, the most damaging blow to the presidency did not come from the opposition, the courts or the streets.

It came from inside the family itself.