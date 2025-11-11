Leaked texts between Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens suggest Kirk believed Ben Shapiro was working to sabotage their rise through Turning Point USA, fuelling renewed speculation about rifts in conservative media.

These texts, which reportedly emerged last month, are now being seen as the potential backstory for Owens' intense distrust of the conservative establishment figures surrounding Kirk—a distrust that has now manifested in her public investigation into his death.

The fragile truce in conservative media has officially shattered. The feud between former colleagues Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro has exploded into a full-blown public war, pulling podcast host Megyn Kelly into the crossfire.

The latest battle began on The Megyn Kelly Show, where Shapiro, the co-founder of The Daily Wire, launched an astonishing attack on Owens, his former star host.

The two have been at odds since Owens' high-profile departure from the company back in March over deep ideological disagreements, particularly concerning her 'America First' foreign policy commentary, but Shapiro's comments on Thursday, 6 November, took the animosity to a new level.

Appearing on a live taping of Kelly's podcast, Shapiro condemned Owens' ongoing 'investigation' into the tragic assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed outside a political event in Arizona this past September.

The 'Evil' Accusation Against Candace Owens by Ben Shapiro Over Erika Kirk

During the show, Shapiro went after Owens, claiming she was 'evil' for her commentary on the assassination. He then made a very specific, and explosive, accusation.

Candace Owens was, understandably, livid. She took to X (formerly Twitter) at the weekend with a scathing response to what she called a blatant 'lie.'

'Ben Shapiro took the stage last night with @megynkelly and lied through his teeth. He said that I accused Erika Kirk of murdering Charlie Kirk', Owens wrote on Friday, 7 November. 'This quite literally is made up out of thin air. Looking forward to responding to him on my show later today'.

She continued in a follow-up post, 'That is beyond smearing. He tried to pressure Megyn Kelly to make a statement about me by lying through his teeth and EXPLICITLY stating that I accused Erika Kirk of killing her husband. And then saying it was an evil that Megyn had to condemn. He is completely deranged.'

What Candace Owens Has Said About Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk

To be clear, Owens has never directly, or publicly, accused Erika Kirk of orchestrating her husband's murder. Shapiro's claim, as Owens stated, appears to be false.

However, Owens has fuelled numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination, suggesting it may have been an inside job and questioning the official narrative. The official police investigation concluded that Kirk was killed by a lone gunman, a disgruntled former activist, who was then killed by police at the scene.

She has used her show to conduct her own 'investigation,' platforming theories that point away from the lone-wolf explanation and hint at a wider cover-up. Specifically, she has repeatedly questioned the timeline of the attack and suggested that Kirk's private security team—hired by his wife Erika—may have been complicit or negligent.

It is this 'fuelling' of suspicion, which indirectly casts a shadow over those closest to Charlie Kirk, that Shapiro seems to be labelling as 'evil.'

Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens, and the Megyn Kelly Spat Over Erika Kirk

Shapiro's comment was part of a wider, tense exchange with Kelly, where he questioned her refusal to condemn Owens.

'I think that what Candace Owens is doing right now is evil. It is evil what she is doing right now, OK? And I say that, again,' he ranted before Kelly interrupted.

The ex-NBC star argued, 'But what, like I didn't opine on whether it's evil or not. But my position is: it's really none of my business and.'

Shapiro cut her off, 'Why is it, but I have a question: why is it none of your business? I mean, you comment on these things for a living.'

'I'm not mother of the internet,' Kelly bluntly noted.

Still, Shapiro pushed, 'No, but if this were on the left and somebody were accusing Charlie Kirk of his wife having murdered him, I assume that you would be talking about it.'

This is the line that set Owens off. While Shapiro sees her commentary as a dangerous, 'evil' smear that demands condemnation, Owens sees his conflation of her 'investigation' with a direct accusation of murder as a 'deranged' lie.

This public spat reveals a deep rift in the conservative movement, forcing a public choice between two of its biggest stars. Ben Shapiro claims Candace Owens' 'investigation' into Charlie Kirk's death is 'evil' and amounts to accusing his widow, Erika.

Owens fires back that this is a 'deranged lie'. What began as a corporate disagreement, and was later contextualized by the leaked texts implying deep-seated paranoia, has now escalated into a public battle over loyalty, truth, and the boundaries of commentary.