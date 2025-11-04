MCSV

With the rapid growth of the short drama market around the world, a new trend is emerging:

Short dramas are no longer just entertainment, but are becoming digital assets that can generate revenue.

MCSV (MediaCorp's global digital content platform) has officially launched a groundbreaking ecosystem integrating short dramas, blockchain, AI, and user revenue sharing, revolutionising the industry's content production, distribution, and monetisation models.

MCSV is not positioned as a 'short drama streaming platform'.

Rather, it is a new digital content ecosystem platform that allows users to earn revenue by participating in short drama promotion.

Short Dramas Are Exploding, but There Are Four Structural Pain Points in the Industry

Industry Pain PointsStatus of IndustryMCSV Solution
IP rights are difficult to confirmIllegal streaming or secondary editingBlockchain IP evidence and rights confirmation
Revenue sharing is not transparentThe production, platform, and distribution revenue-sharing chain is complexSmart contracts automatically execute revenue sharing and can be publicly tracked
Promotion costs are highUnstable traffic costs & inability to quantify resultsUser node participates in promotion (real exposure)
Users can only watchThe platform benefits from content valueUsers can participate in revenue sharing and IP asset appreciation

MCSV has transformed short dramas from 'consumer goods' into 'investable assets'.

AI + Industrialised Short Drama Production System (5–8 weeks per Season)

MCSV establishes a new production model for the film and television industry:

  • AI Script Breakdown (modular script)
  • Parallel shooting system
  • AI auto-complete captions, language localisation, and content optimisation

Production cycle has been shortened from 3-6 months to 5-8 weeks in traditional film and television

Short dramas are no longer dependent on inspiration, but have become a scalable copy of content assets.

Global Distribution: One Content, Multiple Platform Revenue

MCSV is not a player, but a content distributor.

After the short drama is completed, it will be distributed to:

  • TikTok
  • YouTube Shorts
  • Instagram Reels
  • Facebook

MCSV aggregates traffic across platforms, enabling content value to blossom in multiple dimensions.

How Do Users Earn Money? (MCSV Shares Short Drama Revenue With Users)

MCSV is the world's first short drama platform that allows users to participate in content revenue.

There are three ways users can make money:

1. Promote short dramas Earn income immediately (Promotion task earnings)

The platform allocates the production company's marketing budget to users. Users can earn rewards by completing short drama exposure tasks.

Instead of 'burning money on subsidies', the promotion budget is allocated to users.

2. Build a team for promotion Earn team benefits (sustained income)

User LevelTeam sizeMonthly revenue sharing
V16–50 people3%
V251–150 people5%
V3151–500 people7%
V4501–1000 people9%
V51001+12%

The more you promote, the more you earn. You can make money without investing.

3. Get IP/NFT rights (content asset appreciation)

In the future, users will also be able to:

  • Cross-border transfer of income rights
  • NFT / IP Rights Certificate
  • Vote on short drama projects (DAO governance)

Users = partners, not traffic tools.

Global Expansion Plan: To Become the 'Netflix of Short Dramas'

Time periodStrategic direction
2026–2027Producing over 30 short dramas annually, covering Southeast Asia, Europe, Japan, and South Korea
2028–2030Launch the MCSV App to trade and enhance short drama IPs
2031–2035To become the global standard setter for short drama distribution

MCSV's Core Mission

Let users not only watch short dramas, but also make money from them.

Make every short play a digital asset.

MCSV is more than just a short drama platform,

but rather a new Digital Content Earning System (DCE).

About MCSV (Company Profile)

MCSV MediaCorp's Global Digital Content Ecosystem Platform

Headquarters: Hong Kong, business scope:

  • Short drama content production
  • Global distribution
  • Benefit Sharing Mechanism
  • NFT/IP Rights Assetization

MCSV is redefining the business of digital content:

Every piece of content can generate value, and every user can participate in value.

Official Website and Official Media Platforms

Website：https://mcsv.tv

Official Channels：Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / YouTube / Telegram —

MCSV / MCSV.music

Contact us on Telegram: https://t.me/MCSV_Cristina