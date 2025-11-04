With the rapid growth of the short drama market around the world, a new trend is emerging:

Short dramas are no longer just entertainment, but are becoming digital assets that can generate revenue.

MCSV (MediaCorp's global digital content platform) has officially launched a groundbreaking ecosystem integrating short dramas, blockchain, AI, and user revenue sharing, revolutionising the industry's content production, distribution, and monetisation models.

MCSV is not positioned as a 'short drama streaming platform'.

Rather, it is a new digital content ecosystem platform that allows users to earn revenue by participating in short drama promotion.

Short Dramas Are Exploding, but There Are Four Structural Pain Points in the Industry

Industry Pain Points Status of Industry MCSV Solution IP rights are difficult to confirm Illegal streaming or secondary editing Blockchain IP evidence and rights confirmation Revenue sharing is not transparent The production, platform, and distribution revenue-sharing chain is complex Smart contracts automatically execute revenue sharing and can be publicly tracked Promotion costs are high Unstable traffic costs & inability to quantify results User node participates in promotion (real exposure) Users can only watch The platform benefits from content value Users can participate in revenue sharing and IP asset appreciation

MCSV has transformed short dramas from 'consumer goods' into 'investable assets'.

AI + Industrialised Short Drama Production System (5–8 weeks per Season)

MCSV establishes a new production model for the film and television industry:

AI Script Breakdown (modular script)

Parallel shooting system

AI auto-complete captions, language localisation, and content optimisation

Production cycle has been shortened from 3-6 months to 5-8 weeks in traditional film and television

Short dramas are no longer dependent on inspiration, but have become a scalable copy of content assets.

Global Distribution: One Content, Multiple Platform Revenue

MCSV is not a player, but a content distributor.

After the short drama is completed, it will be distributed to:

TikTok

YouTube Shorts

Instagram Reels

Facebook

MCSV aggregates traffic across platforms, enabling content value to blossom in multiple dimensions.

How Do Users Earn Money? (MCSV Shares Short Drama Revenue With Users)

MCSV is the world's first short drama platform that allows users to participate in content revenue.

There are three ways users can make money:

1. Promote short dramas → Earn income immediately (Promotion task earnings)

The platform allocates the production company's marketing budget to users. Users can earn rewards by completing short drama exposure tasks.

Instead of 'burning money on subsidies', the promotion budget is allocated to users.

2. Build a team for promotion → Earn team benefits (sustained income)

User Level Team size Monthly revenue sharing V1 6–50 people 3% V2 51–150 people 5% V3 151–500 people 7% V4 501–1000 people 9% V5 1001+ 12%

The more you promote, the more you earn. You can make money without investing.

3. Get IP/NFT rights (content asset appreciation)

In the future, users will also be able to:

Cross-border transfer of income rights

NFT / IP Rights Certificate

Vote on short drama projects (DAO governance)

Users = partners, not traffic tools.

Global Expansion Plan: To Become the 'Netflix of Short Dramas'

Time period Strategic direction 2026–2027 Producing over 30 short dramas annually, covering Southeast Asia, Europe, Japan, and South Korea 2028–2030 Launch the MCSV App to trade and enhance short drama IPs 2031–2035 To become the global standard setter for short drama distribution

MCSV's Core Mission

Let users not only watch short dramas, but also make money from them.

Make every short play a digital asset.

MCSV is more than just a short drama platform,

but rather a new Digital Content Earning System (DCE).

About MCSV (Company Profile)

MCSV — MediaCorp's Global Digital Content Ecosystem Platform

Headquarters: Hong Kong, business scope:

Short drama content production

Global distribution

Benefit Sharing Mechanism

NFT/IP Rights Assetization

MCSV is redefining the business of digital content:

Every piece of content can generate value, and every user can participate in value.

