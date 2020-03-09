Real Madrid suffered a shocking 1-2 loss against Real Betis in La Liga at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday. As a result, Los Blancos are now two points behind league leaders Barcelona.

On Saturday, Barcelona beat Real Sociedad and moved two points ahead of Real and reclaimed their top position. Just about one week after the Catalans lost El Clasico, they are once again at the top of the table.

Betis outplayed Madrid throughout the match. French forward Nabil Fekir and his men ensured that the visitors were kept restricted in terms of converting chances. The first goal of the match came in the 40th minute, courtesy of Betis defender Sidnei.

The lead didn't sustain for long for the hosts, as Karim Benzema scored an equaliser from a penalty just before halftime. It was Sidnei's foul that offered Real the chance to level the score during first-half stoppage time.

Zinedine Zidane planned on bringing in more attacking players to secure his side a crucial away victory. However, substitute Cristian Tello netted the second goal for Betis in the 82nd minute, courtesy of a passing mistake by Benzema. That led to a quick counterattack and eventually, the scorecard read 2-1 in favour of the home side.

Before winning Sunday's match, Betis was having a winless run in six games. Meanwhile, Casemiro admitted that Real Madrid's loss to Real Betis might cost them the Spanish League title.

Casemiro said, "They were superior and played better, there is no excuse, football is simple. In La Liga every game is difficult. To win La Liga we have to play well in every game and we didn't play well. We have to keep working hard, we have not been up to the task and we have not played like we did against Barcelona. We are human too, but it could cost us the league title. We have to look at Eibar now."

According to Goal, Real defender Raphael Varane has urged his team to continue their fight during the ending phase of the ongoing campaign. He admitted that Los Blancos lacked intensity, especially during the first half. He also claimed that their game was missing the pace that they originally planned for.

Real Madrid has 56 points in 27 matches while Barca got 58 points in the same number of games. With 11 more matches to be played for each side, the fight for the top spot is going to be tight.