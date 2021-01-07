Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to join the cast of "Prodigal Son" season 2 as a series regular and whose character is bound to intrigue the serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly.

The "Chicago" star will play the role of Dr. Vivian Capshaw, the resident M.D. at Claremont Psychiatrics. She meets Dr. Martin Whitley (Michael Sheen) when he gets assigned at the infirmary. She "revels in tasking 'The Surgeon' to clean bedpans and mop the floor. But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light... which is not a good thing."

Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment, announced her addition to the show in a statement sent to Deadline.

"An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen. I can't wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One," he said.

News of the 51-year-old "Ocean's Twelve" star appearing in "Prodigal Son" season 2 stirred up fans who cannot wait to see her and Sheen on screen together. Her addition to the series will surely add some excitement and as one viewer pointed out, Dr. Vivian Capshaw will definitely have a "complicated and original relationship" with Dr. Martin Whitly.

Late but OMG let me scream

MICHAEL SHEEN AND CATHERINE ZETA JONES ON SCREEN TOGETHER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Gosh I'm not prepared, but I'm so excited!!!! #ProdigalSon pic.twitter.com/LPANxYgf3o — Chío ??3️⃣ (@achtungchio) January 6, 2021

Normally I avoid spoilers but this just gave me a big buzz for the show cheers! January 6, 2021

"Never saw that one coming! Welcome to the show, #CatherineZetaJones!" another fan commented and one more wrote, "Woah and wow at this casting. Well done PS. #ProdigalSon."

This is the Welsh star's most significant TV role to date. She only had minor TV appearances in the past including a brief stint as a pageant coach in the Facebook Watch show "Queen Ameria" and in the FX series "Feud: Bette and Joan" as Olivia de Havilland.

Zeta-Jones will appear in the latter half of "Prodigal Son" season 2 which will air on Jan. 12. The Fox drama follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a former FBI profiler and the son of Dr. Martin Whitly, who suspects that he may also become a sociopath. He ends up working as a criminal profiler for the NYPD to help them solve their most puzzling murders.