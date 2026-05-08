Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong has announced the redundancy of 700 employees in a brutal 7am email, claiming artificial intelligence has rendered their roles obsolete.

The move, which slashes roughly 14% of the company's global workforce, marks a significant escalation in the cryptocurrency industry AI shift.

Armstrong told staff on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, that the firm must rebuild itself to be 'lean, fast, and AI-native' to survive the next era of digital finance.

The Coinbase layoffs of 700 employees were not blamed on market volatility or a lack of funding, but on a cold calculation of efficiency: Armstrong asserted that AI tools now allow single individuals to finish projects in days that previously required whole teams and weeks of labour.

The memo has sparked immediate backlash from employees who reported being locked out of their laptops before they even finished reading the redundancy notice.

While the company ended 2025 with nearly 5,000 staff, this latest cull targets both back-office roles and highly skilled developers.

Armstrong conceded the move felt 'sudden and harsh' but insisted that inaction in the face of the AI revolution posed an existential risk to the platform. By automating routine workflows, Coinbase intends to reduce the human headcount required to maintain its massive financial infrastructure.

The latest decision, though, is not being blamed on Bitcoin's gyrations or a funding crunch, but on a deliberate restructuring of the business around AI tools that Armstrong says are transforming how quickly engineers and back‑office staff can operate.

This is an email I sent earlier today to all employees at Coinbase:



Team,



Today I’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of Coinbase by ~14%. I want to walk you through why we're doing this now, what it means for those affected, and how this positions us for the… — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) May 5, 2026

Coinbase Restructure Tied Directly To AI

In a memo shared publicly shortly before 7am, Armstrong told employees he had made 'the difficult decision to reduce the size of Coinbase by ~14%.' The company reported a headcount of about 4,951 at the end of 2025, so that percentage translates to roughly 700 roles.

'I want to walk you through why we're doing this now, what it means for those affected, and how this positions us for the future,' he wrote, before arguing that artificial intelligence was now reshaping not only the wider technology sector but Coinbase's core operations.

Some staff appeared to discover what that future meant for them almost immediately. Armstrong said affected workers would receive 'additional details within the hour,' but several employees later reported that their access to internal systems had already been restricted by the time the email arrived. Armstrong acknowledged the shock, conceding: 'I know this feels sudden and harsh.'

He linked the speed and scale of the lay‑offs to two main themes. On the one hand, he presented the move as a hard‑nosed response to 'market pressures', saying the company needed to 'rebuild Coinbase to be lean, fast, and AI‑native.' On the other hand, he tied the changes to security, arguing that simplifying the organisation and automating more processes would help safeguard sensitive customer data.

How AI Is Changing Work Inside Coinbase

The most pointed part of Armstrong's message was his description of how AI tools are already reshaping work at Coinbase.

Engineers using those systems are now able to finish projects in a matter of days that previously needed whole teams weeks to deliver, he said. Non‑technical staff are described as writing 'production‑level code,' while automation increasingly swallows up routine workflows that once justified sizable support teams.

The result is a fairly radical internal redesign. Coinbase plans to flatten its organisational chart so there are no more than five layers between the chief executive or chief operating officer and any individual contributor. In theory, that trims bureaucracy. In practice, it also removes many middle‑management posts.

Armstrong said the firm wants smaller, highly focused 'AI‑native' teams that can move faster and do more with fewer people. The most striking experiment is what he calls 'one person teams' roles where the work previously handled by an engineer, a designer and a product manager could, in time, be combined into a single position supported by automation.

For those losing their jobs, the package on offer varies by region, but Armstrong set out terms for US‑based workers that include at least 16 weeks' base pay, plus an additional two weeks for every year of service, continued healthcare cover and their next equity vest.

Coinbase insists it remains 'financially strong and positioned for future growth'. The current cuts are not being framed as an emergency measure to shore up the balance sheet, but as a strategic shift towards an AI‑centred model that executives clearly believe is where the next wave of value will be created.

Coinbase Move Mirrors Wider Tech Lay‑Offs

Coinbase is far from alone in tying job losses explicitly to artificial intelligence. Oracle has already cut thousands of positions this year as it pivots harder into AI services. Amazon has carved out many corporate roles through multiple rounds of layoffs from late 2025 into 2026 in the name of streamlining. Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is in the middle of another cull affecting roughly 8,000 staff as it doubles down on AI investment.

Crypto's own star has dimmed compared with its pandemic‑era highs. Founded in 2012, Coinbase rode the first big retail wave into digital currencies and was long seen as a gateway for mainstream investors dabbling in Bitcoin and its rivals. It has also been repeatedly buffeted by the volatility of those markets, posting rapid expansion in boom times and sharp retrenchment when trading activity fades.

Crypto exchange Coinbase said trading services had resumed after a significant outage left customers unable to transact on its platform for almost seven hours https://t.co/1Mez964CP6 — Bloomberg (@business) May 8, 2026

The latest restructuring sits at the intersection of those two stories. Trading volumes have cooled as investor attention shifts towards AI, and now Coinbase itself is betting that the same technology driving that shift can make its business cheaper and faster to run.

Whether staff or regulators will be comfortable with 'one person teams' building and maintaining core financial infrastructure is another question entirely. Nothing in Armstrong's memo suggests the company is reconsidering the scale of the cuts, so for now, the bet on AI at Coinbase is not theoretical. It comes with a very real human headcount.

For now, the message from the top is clear: the era of the massive tech workforce is over, and the robots have officially taken the wheel.