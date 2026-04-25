More than 20,000 roles are either being cut, frozen or put at risk across Meta and Microsoft in the US tech sector after both companies set out fresh workforce reductions on Thursday, sharpening a question that has stalked white collar work for months. In 2026, AI is no longer a distant threat in boardroom presentations. At Meta and Microsoft, it is now part of the live maths behind who stays, who goes and which jobs never get filled.

How has AI impacted tech hiring in 2026?



Meta to cut 10% jobs as it bets on AI growth, AI to create 170 million new roles by 2031@susanmtehrani tells you more pic.twitter.com/ijowhy7U99 — WION (@WIONews) April 24, 2026

Anxiety over AI and jobs has been building ever since ChatGPT broke into the mainstream in late 2022 and companies began testing how much routine work newer systems could absorb. That unease has only deepened as employers chase savings, investors demand discipline and executives try to correct for the hiring frenzy that followed the pandemic.

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Meta, AI and Headcount

Meta made the sharper move. The company told employees it plans to cut 10% of its workforce, or about 8,000 jobs, with the reductions due to begin on 20 May.

It is also scrapping plans to hire for another 6,000 open roles, a detail that matters because the labour market does not only shrink through layoffs. Sometimes it contracts quietly, by deleting the jobs that would have existed.

Microsoft and Meta ditch THOUSANDS of employees for AI — The Guardian



Meta cuts 10% of staff – around 8,000 people

Microsoft offers 'voluntary retirement' to 7% – roughly 125,000 people



The future is now, huh... pic.twitter.com/knfRhp23QE — RT (@RT_com) April 24, 2026

The official explanation was couched in the language big companies tend to prefer when they are doing something brutal and calling it prudent. Meta said the cuts were part of an effort to run the business more efficiently and to offset other investments it is making.

Those investments are overwhelmingly tied to AI, where the largest tech groups are pouring extraordinary sums into chips, data centres and the infrastructure needed to keep the boom going.

The same companies spending at historic levels to build AI are also using the promise of AI efficiency to justify slimmer payrolls. Anthony Tuggle, an executive coach who previously worked in AI, put it bluntly when he said this looked less like a cyclical wobble and more like a structural shift in how work is organised.

Microsoft, AI and Anxiety

Microsoft's announcement was different in form but similar in effect. The company confirmed it will offer voluntary buyouts, the first such programme in its 51 year history. Around 7% of its US employees are said to be eligible, according to a person familiar with the plans, which means the eventual total could reach roughly 8,750 people.

Microsoft just offered voluntary retirement to 7% of its US staff, the first buyout program in the company's 51-year history. It's part of a broader reckoning hitting the entire software sector.



IBM dropped 10.3%. ServiceNow fell 15%. Salesforce lost 8.7%. Microsoft slid 2.7%.… pic.twitter.com/EDJNO3fSjj — TFTC (@TFTC21) April 23, 2026

Layoffs.fyi says more than 92,000 tech workers have already been laid off in 2026, taking the total since 2020 to almost 900,000. At the same time, a 2026 Motion Recruitment study found AI adoption is slowing hiring for entry level and general IT roles even as specialist AI jobs remain in demand. In plain terms, the ladder into the industry looks shakier just as the jobs at the top are becoming more specialised.

The squeeze is not confined to Silicon Valley either. Nike announced another round of layoffs on Thursday affecting about 1,400 employees, most of them in its technology division.

Snap said last month it would cut 16% of its workforce, or roughly 1,000 staff, and close at least 300 open positions. Oracle has said it is laying off thousands while increasing AI spending. Amazon has cut at least 30,000 jobs since October. Google, meanwhile, has continued with smaller but regular reductions.

There are still executives and investors who insist this is the familiar churn of technological change and that new roles will eventually replace the ones being lost. Rajat Bhageria, the chief executive of Chef Robotics, argued that AI is likely to create jobs even if nobody can yet say with much confidence what those jobs will be.

Glassdoor's Employee Confidence Index found the tech sector posted the steepest year on year fall of any industry in March, dropping 6.8% points to 47.2%. Daniel Zhao, the site's chief economist, said fewer people are leaving voluntarily because the market feels unstable, which in turn gives companies more reason to push harder on cuts. His closing observation lands with a thud because it is so unadorned. 'Many workers do feel stuck right now.'