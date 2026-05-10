Mark Zuckerberg told staff on Meta's latest earnings call that the company plans to cut around 8,000 jobs in May, effectively turning those layoffs into a line item in a $145 billion artificial intelligence funding plan that he says allows 'one or two people' to do work that once required dozens. The cuts were confirmed by Meta's chief financial officer, Susan Li, who told investors the company would 'reduce the size of our employee base' as it pours unprecedented sums into AI data centres, chips and cloud infrastructure.

The news came after a year in which Meta has already shrunk its workforce and rebranded itself as an 'efficiency' machine. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with 77,900 employees, down 1% on the final quarter of 2025, following earlier rounds of redundancies. Those previous cuts were pitched as a way to streamline operations after heavy spending on the metaverse. This time, executives are far more explicit that jobs are being traded for computing power.

On the call, Li did little to soften the message. A leaner operating model, she argued, would let Meta 'move more quickly while also helping to offset the substantial investments we are making.' Those investments are vast. Meta has raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to between $125 billion and $145 billion, citing higher component prices and the rising cost of data centres. In a single quarter, it added $107 billion in contractual commitments for cloud and infrastructure deals.

Zuckerberg's own language around AI and jobs was unusually stark, even by Silicon Valley's habit of mistaking people for 'resources.' 'We are seeing more and more examples where one or two people are building something in a week that would have previously taken dozens of people months,' he told investors. In the same breath, he insisted that 'people will be more important in the future, not less,' a reassurance that sits awkwardly alongside thousands of pink slips.

Meta's AI bill dwarfs what it spends on actual humans. The company's AI capital spending is now estimated at roughly four to five times its total employee compensation costs. Even if, in a deliberately extreme thought experiment, Meta were to erase its entire workforce, it would save around $27 billion in payroll — still only a slice of a $145 billion infrastructure budget. In other words, the limiting factor on Zuckerberg's ambitions is no longer how many engineers he can hire, but how many GPUs he can buy and the electricity required to feed them.

AI Layoffs and Meta Spending Spree

The Meta layoffs and AI splurge sit within a wider shift among US tech giants that now dominate cloud and AI infrastructure. Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet are all moving in the same direction, with fewer people on the payroll and far more money invested in servers, chips and long-term compute contracts.

Amazon has spent $43.2 billion in cash capital expenditure in the first quarter alone, while trimming roughly 30,000 jobs over the past five months. Microsoft booked $34.9 billion in capex in the same period and has locked in an additional $250 billion commitment to Azure capacity from OpenAI. Alphabet has raised its own 2026 capital expenditure range to between $180 billion and $190 billion and has already indicated that 2027 spending will be 'significantly' higher.

Taken together, the so-called hyperscalers are projected to pour up to $725 billion into capital expenditure in 2026, a 77% jump in only a year. On the other side of that ledger, April 2026 alone saw 83,387 job cut announcements, with AI explicitly cited as the reason in 21,490 of those cases. None of this is being disguised as an unfortunate by-product of progress; executives are openly presenting humans as the easiest cost to squeeze.

Officially, Meta insists it is not replacing workers with machines so much as reorganising for a new era. The company has not published a breakdown of exactly which roles will disappear in May, and no formal union or employee group has been in a position to challenge the numbers.

Meta's AI Bet, Shareholders and the Real Winners

For shareholders, the Meta layoffs and AI splurge are being packaged as hard-headed strategy rather than cruelty. The numbers so far back that up. Meta's first quarter produced $56.3 billion in revenue, up 33% year on year, with an operating margin of 41% and earnings per share of $10.44. Investors appear to like what they hear, with Meta's share price rising 7.26% over the past month.

In market terms, however, the biggest beneficiary of this spending frenzy sits one layer below social media apps and cloud brands. Chipmaker NVIDIA, whose graphics processing units power much of the AI boom, trades on a trailing price‑to‑earnings ratio of 43, with an eye‑watering 65% operating margin. Its shares are up 80.72% over the last year, fuelled directly by the capex promises of Meta and its peers.

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When Zuckerberg tells roughly 8,000 people their roles are now effectively a funding source for GPUs, he is also telling investors where he believes the future profit pool lies. Meta and the other hyperscalers have quietly stopped optimising for headcount and started optimising for compute share. The human cost of that decision is not a rounding error, but on the balance sheets it is being recorded simply as the savings line that keeps the AI machines running.

Meta declined to offer further public comment beyond what was said on the earnings call. Employees for now are left reading that call like a redundancy notice written in the language of capital allocation.