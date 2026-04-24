Meta has confirmed plans to cut approximately 8,000 jobs, representing around 10 per cent of its global workforce, as it increases investment in artificial intelligence. The reductions are due to begin on 20 May, according to an internal memo reported by Bloomberg.

The company said the cuts are intended to offset rising costs linked to AI infrastructure and hiring. Meta has warned investors that its total expenses could reach between $162 billion (about £120 billion) and $169 billion (£125 billion) in 2026, driven in part by spending on data centres and specialist staff, according to the Associated Press.

The move comes amid wider changes across the technology sector, where companies are adjusting workforce structures to fund large-scale AI development. Microsoft has also announced plans to offer voluntary buyouts to thousands of employees in the United States.

Read more Meta Isn't Struggling, It's Cutting Anyway: Why AI Could Eliminate 8,000 Jobs in May Meta Isn't Struggling, It's Cutting Anyway: Why AI Could Eliminate 8,000 Jobs in May

Changes to Workforce Structure

Meta is also scrapping plans to hire for around 6,000 open roles, according to CNBC. Resources are being redirected towards engineering and AI-focused teams.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said advances in AI tools are allowing smaller teams to complete tasks that previously required larger groups. The layoffs follow earlier reductions in 2026, including cuts affecting staff in Reality Labs and other divisions.

JUST IN: Meta announces it's laying off 10% of its workforce, as the company plans on AI writing 4x the amount of code as its human engineers this year. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 23, 2026

Impact on Different Roles

The restructuring is expected to affect roles in areas such as recruitment, administration and operations, where tasks are more easily automated or supported by AI systems. CNBC reported that previous cuts have already impacted teams across Facebook, sales and global operations.

At the same time, demand is increasing for specialised roles in machine learning, data infrastructure and AI engineering. This creates a shift in hiring priorities, with fewer generalist roles replaced by a smaller number of highly technical positions.

$META TO INSTALL TRACKING SOFTWARE ON U.S. EMPLOYEE COMPUTERS TO CAPTURE WORKFLOW DATA FOR AI TRAINING -INTERNAL MEMO



META TRACKING TOOL TO CAPTURE MOUSE MOVEMENTS, KEYSTROKES AND SNAPSHOTS OF WHAT EMPLOYEES SEE ON THEIR SCREENS -INTERNAL MEMO — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) April 21, 2026

The transition may present challenges for employees whose experience does not align with emerging technical requirements, particularly as companies accelerate the use of AI tools to handle routine workflows.

Gender and Workforce Considerations

Research from the World Economic Forum has indicated that automation is more likely to affect roles where women are over-represented, including administrative and support functions.

Because these roles are among those most exposed to restructuring, the shift towards AI could have a disproportionate impact on female employees. The organisation has also warned that automation may widen existing gaps in workforce representation if reskilling efforts do not keep pace.

One Reddit user, describing themselves as the only woman on a predominantly male engineering team, said the shift towards AI-focused work had increased uncertainty and pressure to adopt new tools.

While such accounts cannot be independently verified, they reflect broader concerns about how restructuring may intersect with existing gender disparities in technical roles.

Workplace Changes and Future Outlook

The restructuring is expected to alter working practices for remaining employees, with increased reliance on AI tools and a stronger focus on efficiency. CNBC has also reported that Meta is introducing internal systems designed to support AI development, including tools that analyse employee activity.

Across the sector, companies are balancing rising infrastructure costs with continued investment in AI, prompting further workforce adjustments. Amazon has also announced significant job cuts in recent months.

Meta just showed every CEO in America exactly how to replace their workforce.



They laid off 700 people this week. Plan 15,000 more ASAP. Now, leaked internal documents reveal what comes next.



Meta now requires 65% of its engineers to write 75% or more of their code using AI by… https://t.co/ZiCLqqAZqw — Official Layoff (@LayoffAI) March 30, 2026

While Meta has presented the changes as necessary to remain competitive, the scale of the layoffs points to a broader shift in how technology companies structure their workforces.