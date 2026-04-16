Allbirds has shocked financial markets after its shares reportedly surged by nearly 600% following news that the footwear company is abandoning its core business and repositioning itself as an artificial intelligence firm under a new identity, NewBird AI. The dramatic shift has turned the once sustainable sneaker brand into one of the most talked-about stocks in 2026, driven by intense retail trading and AI-sector speculation.

The surge came after the company confirmed a sweeping restructuring plan that includes exiting the footwear market entirely. The announcement triggered heavy volatility, with investors rapidly buying into the stock as news of its pivot spread across trading platforms and social media. Market watchers have described the move as one of the most unexpected corporate transformations in recent years.

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Footwear Business Sold To American Exchange Group In Major Exit Deal

At the centre of the restructuring is the sale of Allbirds' footwear business to American Exchange Group in a deal valued at around $39 million (£28.74 million). The transaction marks a complete exit from the company's original identity as a sustainable footwear brand known for its wool-based trainers and minimalist direct-to-consumer model.

The decision effectively ends Allbirds' presence in the consumer footwear market. The company once built its reputation as a Silicon Valley favourite during the rise of sustainable consumer brands, but momentum slowed significantly after its 2021 public listing. Weak demand, slower growth, and retail pressures contributed to a gradual decline in performance, setting the stage for a full strategic reset.

NewBird AI Plans Focus On GPU Leasing And AI Cloud Infrastructure

Following the sale, Allbirds is expected to relaunch as NewBird AI, shifting its entire focus towards artificial intelligence infrastructure. The new strategy centres on GPU leasing and cloud-based computing services designed to support AI model training and large-scale computational workloads.

The company is also reportedly seeking around $50 million (£36.84 million) in additional financing to fund its transition into the AI sector. This move positions NewBird AI in direct competition with established technology firms already operating advanced data centre networks and AI infrastructure ecosystems.

Industry observers note that the AI infrastructure market is highly capital-intensive, requiring significant engineering capability and investment scale. Despite this, investor enthusiasm has surged, reflecting broader market excitement around artificial intelligence-related businesses and narratives.

Investors React To Allbirds Transformation Amid Market Uncertainty

Investor reaction has been immediate and highly volatile, with Allbirds shares jumping sharply amid speculative trading activity. Retail investors have been particularly active, contributing to rapid price swings as excitement around the AI pivot spread.

However, analysts have raised concerns about the feasibility of the transition. Questions remain over whether a company with no prior experience in AI infrastructure can compete against established technology giants that dominate cloud computing and data centre operations.

Despite these concerns, market enthusiasm has remained strong in the short term, fuelled by broader optimism around AI growth. The sharp rally has also drawn comparisons to previous episodes of narrative-driven stock surges where fundamentals lagged behind investor sentiment.

According to The New York Times and Yahoo Finance, the announcement has sparked both excitement and scepticism across financial markets, with attention now turning to whether the company can successfully execute its transformation and sustain investor confidence beyond the initial surge.