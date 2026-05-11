Pop icon Dua Lipa recently filed a $15 million lawsuit against electronics giant Samsung, alleging that the company used her ACL Fest backstage photo to massively sell TVs without paying her or seeking her permission.

According to the filing with the central district of California, the plaintiff's legal team said the music artist has sued Samsung for copyright and trademark infringement, citing the unauthorized commercial exploitation of her 'image and likeness' by the company on cardboard television boxes since early last year.

Read more Dua Lipa-Samsung Lawsuit Explained: Inside the Claims the Tech Company Used Her Face Without Permission Dua Lipa-Samsung Lawsuit Explained: Inside the Claims the Tech Company Used Her Face Without Permission

The Grammy Award-winning singer and performing artist had urged Samsung to stop using her image, but the company allegedly remained 'dismissive and callous' while refusing the request entirely.

'Ms. Lipa's face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,' the recently filed lawsuit mentioned. ' Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.'

More importantly, Lipa claimed in the civil lawsuit that she owns the copyright to the photograph used by Samsung, which was taken in 2024. Samsung was accused of mass manufacturing and distributing these TVs across the US in vast numbers stored in cardboard boxes containing Lipa's image.

A Glimpse Into Dua Lipa's Lifestyle

Lipa started her career as a model before getting involved in the music industry in 2015. Her global breakthrough arrived in 2017 with the success of her single 'New Rules.' Since then, she has won a staggering seven Brit Awards, three Grammys, and even holds two Guinness World Records.

In 2020, she released her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, which further cemented her status as a pop icon. The album, influenced by disco and 1980s pop, included chart-leading tracks like 'Don't Start Now' and 'Levitating', which eventually earned her critical acclaim and multiple accolades.

Throughout her career, Lipa has collaborated with various notable artists, including Calvin Harris and Elton John, as well as been recognised for her philanthropic efforts. She made her acting debut as Mermaid Barbie in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, and even played the role of LaGrange in the 2024 film Argylle.

The pop star, who is extremely popular among Gen Z audiences, has amassed a net worth of over $44 million, according to Forbes. The 30-year-old reportedly enjoys an extravagant life, which includes a massive mansion in London as well as a fleet of supercars.

In the affluent neighbourhood of West Hampstead in north London, Lipa owns a sprawling home with a skylight roof with the backdrop of a striking brick wall that she reportedly purchased for over $10.5 million in 2020. The Evening Standard estimated that the property is currently valued at $11.2 million.

She is also a fan of supercars with an impressive collection, including the Jaguar F-Type convertible, Range Rover Autobiography, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Porsche Taycan, Range Rover Sport, Rolls-Royce Ghost. Lipa's income streams go beyond her music career into fashion, media, and a series of lifestyle and luxury brand partnerships, including those with Jaguar, Puma, Yves Saint Laurent, Evian, and Mugler.