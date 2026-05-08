The Pentagon has officially sanctioned a high-stakes partnership with seven major tech firms to integrate artificial intelligence into its most secretive military operations. While industry leaders prepare for deployment, one prominent AI pioneer has been pointedly excluded from the initiative this week.

The Department of Defense confirmed on Friday that it has reached a deal with eight prominent tech firms to implement artificial intelligence across its classified networks. However, Anthropic was notably absent from the list after the Trump administration barred the company from participating.

Anthropic Sidelined Over Ethical Safety Demands

Dario Amodei, the firm's chief executive, maintained that he won't strike a deal until the department promises his technology will stay away from lethal robotics or mass surveillance at home. However, the White House restarted negotiations with Anthropic after the firm revealed several major technical advancements. This change of heart follows a string of high-profile announcements from the firm regarding several major leaps in their technology.

🚨LATEST: The Pentagon just locked in classified AI deals with 6 of the biggest names in tech:



OpenAI, Google, SpaceX, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Reflection AI.



Notably missing: Anthropic.



The Pentagon CTO confirms the blacklist stands, yet labels Claude Mythos a "separate… pic.twitter.com/vvNVcCge0A — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) May 1, 2026

The agreement brings together a powerhouse lineup including Elon Musk's SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, alongside Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, and Reflection. This new arrangement builds on the Pentagon's established ties with firms like Palantir, further deepening its reliance on private-sector AI expertise.

Strategic Leverage and the Battle for Funding

By partnering with almost all of Anthropic's rivals, the Trump administration may have gained the upper hand in ongoing negotiations. While its competitors tap into massive new revenue streams, Anthropic remains cut off from these lucrative government funds.

PENTAGON LOCKS IN MULTI-BILLION AI PUSH WITH MAJOR TECH FIRMS



The Department of Defense signed new AI agreements with seven major tech companies.



The list includes OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, SpaceX, and Reflection for classified network use.



Anthropic was left… pic.twitter.com/smwc54KWdm — NewsForce (@Newsforce) May 4, 2026

The passage of last year's One Big Beautiful Bill Act unlocked a vast pool of capital for the Pentagon to invest in AI and offensive digital warfare. This sudden surge in available funding has sparked a fierce competition among tech firms, each eager to claim its share of the government's budget.

The Pentagon noted that these AI tools are earmarked for 'lawful operational use', marking a pivot toward becoming an 'AI-first fighting force and will strengthen our warfighters' ability to maintain decision superiority across all domains of warfare.'

Read more Google Employees Sign Petition Urging CEO to Reject AI Deal With US Military to Prevent 'Unmonitored Harm' Google Employees Sign Petition Urging CEO to Reject AI Deal With US Military to Prevent 'Unmonitored Harm'

Military Integration and the Supply Chain Dispute

Defence officials highlighted the momentum behind their GenAI.mil service, noting that 1.3 million members of the Department of Defense have already engaged with the platform. This surge in usage serves as proof of concept for the Pentagon as it moves toward deeper integration of automated systems across its entire workforce.

Anthropic's Claude previously enjoyed a monopoly as the only AI model permitted within the Pentagon's restricted systems. However, President Donald Trump moved to end that partnership after the company stood its ground against the administration's demands. The fallout centred on Anthropic's refusal to let the military employ Claude for 'all lawful purposes,' a broad mandate that would encompass mass surveillance and the development of self-governing weaponry.

Axios reporter Maria Curi drops a massive bombshell on CNN.



The Trump administration labeled a US AI company a dangerous supply chain risk, a title reserved for foreign adversaries.



Now the White House is desperately trying to save face and reverse it.



Total incompetence. pic.twitter.com/lTjjj8Papn — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 1, 2026

The Pentagon hit Anthropic with a 'supply chain risk' designation, a heavy-handed title usually reserved for firms linked to hostile foreign nations. This move threatened to lock the company out of government work entirely, prompting Anthropic to take the Trump administration to court. In a significant blow to the government's strategy, a California federal judge stepped in last month to halt the blacklisting effort.

Cybersecurity Breakthroughs Prompt White House Talks

Dario Amodei says Anthropic has to release Mythos widely enough to harden cyber defenses, but carefully enough not to spread the threat first.



Too few actors, and defenders stay weak. Too many, and misuse scales.



Too slow, and Chinese models catch up. Too fast, and the… pic.twitter.com/QgvVOKzq3q — vitrupo (@vitrupo) May 7, 2026

Amodei headed to the White House last month to sit down with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. This high-level meeting followed the release of Anthropic's Mythos tool, a powerful system capable of spotting digital vulnerabilities. While the technology is designed to defend against cyberattacks, it also carries the controversial ability to map out clear paths for hackers to strike at private firms or the state.