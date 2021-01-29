CDPR has shut down a "Cyberpunk 2077" mod that allowed gamers to swap Johnny Silverhand's (voiced by Keanu Reeves) skin onto a sexbot.

The Catmino creation was available on Nexus mods prior to its removal. It contained several files that allowed players to swap character skin textures onto other models and some decided to use it for naughty means. They used it to get up close and personal with Reeves' in-game character as they shuffled Johnny Silverhand's skin onto a sexbot named joytoy.

Johnny Silverhand has some saucy scenes in "Cyberpunk 2077" but these are only viewed from the player's perspective. Thus, modding the character was the only way to enter a sex scene and as one player put it, get this "close as we can get to romancing Johnny."

The only downside is joytoy does not have Reeves' voice and also remains dressed. But at some point in the game, he probably takes his pants off.

CD PROJEKT RED (CDPR) has issued a statement in response to the mod after PC Gamer brought it to the developer's attention. They shut it down as they deemed it could be "harmful" especially to Reeves, who agreed to participate in the game.

"Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can't be harmful towards others," CDPR said adding, "In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077."

"Therefore, when making fan content, creators have to make sure they've got permission from all the concerned parties (which might be people other than CD PROJEKT RED). For the characters we've invented for the game, we broadly permit you to tweak the game at will and just have fun," they continued.

CDPR kindly asked that "when it comes to models of real people" whom they have asked to be involved in "Cyberpunk 2077," gamers should "refrain from using them in any situation that might be found offensive if you don't have their explicit permission." This includes turning Reeves' in-game character into a sexbot.