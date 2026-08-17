Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may welcome a baby together before they ultimately go their separate ways, according to celebrity psychic Deborah Graham.

The news came after the global pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot on July 3 during an extravagant ceremony at Madison Square Garden, exchanging vows before more than one thousand guests.

The high-profile union came three years after the American football player publicly revealed his desire to meet the singer on his podcast.

'The wedding was the best night of my life,' Kelce said on August 13 in his first public comments via ESPN since marrying Swift. 'I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. That is about all I got for that night. It was a crazy night.'

Swift has stayed noticeably quiet regarding the wedding proceedings, spending this week on a solo getaway in London while her husband focuses on training for the upcoming NFL season. But even as the couple basks in the glow of their nuptials, Deborah Graham is offering a prediction about how long the relationship might last.

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Psychic Matchmaker Predicts Taylor Swift Baby Future

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Graham insisted the couple are genuine soulmates who will likely start a family together. The presenter of the Psychic Connection With Deborah Graham podcast revealed that she firmly believes the pair will welcome a child in due course.

'She is with her soulmate,' Graham told the outlet, noting that parenthood is on the horizon. 'I absolutely do see a baby in their future, absolutely without a doubt.'

How Soulmates Differ From A Twin Flame

However, the arrival of a newborn will not necessarily keep the pair together over the long haul. Graham claimed that certain partners enter our lives for a specific season to share key milestones, or perhaps to have a baby with, rather than stay forever.

In her analysis, a soulmate is not always a twin flame, or the person who is the other half of your soul. This distinction leaves room for the relationship to eventually run its natural course despite the profound connection they currently share.

Psychic Predicts Couple May Not Stay Married

Graham, who previously starred in the TLC television programme Psychic Matchmaker, argued that both partners will ultimately go their separate ways and that there will probably be another marriage for each of them. She shared this forecast without giving their relationship a hard expiration date.

'Do I think that this is going to be their only marriage? No, I do feel like there probably will be another marriage for both of them,' she stated. 'I cannot say how long this marriage is going to last, but it is absolutely in the running game. She is with her soul mate.'

Speculation Surrounds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Predicting that the marriage will not last, soon after a lavish ceremony, is inherently speculative. Hearing such wild claims right after a beautiful wedding is a bit mad for devoted fans who just want to celebrate the happy newlywed couple.

As with all intuitive readings, this stuff is not set in stone. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims. For now, Kelce remains busy on the practice field while Swift enjoys the British capital, leaving their massive global following to watch how their new chapter unfolds.