Taylor Swift is reportedly settling into a quieter Kansas City routine as Travis Kelce returns to the strict demands of NFL training just weeks after their wedding.

Swift and Kelce are said to be leaving the post-wedding glow behind and adjusting to the realities of married life during football season. The couple married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026, but Kelce's schedule shifted quickly when the Kansas City Chiefs began full training camp practices in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 29.

An insider told Star that Kelce has been 'throwing himself full force back into training because the season starts very soon.'

'He's back to being ultra disciplined with his diet and sleep schedule and training,' the source said. 'It's very full-on.' For Swift, the source claimed, that means adapting to a lifestyle built around early nights, clean meals, workouts and the intense preparation required for an NFL season.

'She Knows What to Expect'

The adjustment is not completely new for Swift. She spent much of her relationship with Kelce learning how to fit her own career around his football calendar, from attending Chiefs games to working around training, travel and game days.

'Taylor has done it before, so she knows what to expect and she's totally happy to support him,' the source said. Still, the insider claimed that the change is noticeable after weeks of wedding celebrations.

'There's no doubt it's a big change to go from indulging non-stop to not even having a glass of wine with dinner,' they added.

Rather than complain, Swift is reportedly leaning into the routine. According to the source, she has been cooking healthy meals for Kelce, going to bed early with him and helping him stay focused ahead of the new season.

Kansas City Becomes Home Base

The couple are also reportedly making Kansas City the centre of their first football season as husband and wife. During earlier stages of their relationship, Swift was still travelling heavily for the Eras Tour and squeezing in visits whenever her schedule allowed.

This time, the arrangement is reportedly different. A Daily Mail source claimed Swift wants to be where Kelce is now that they are married, with Kansas City becoming their shared home base instead of another stop between commitments.

'They've done the long-distance thing, and it was hard,' the source said. 'Now they're married, Taylor's going to be where Travis is. That's home.' Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed that Kansas City will serve as their permanent or primary home following their marriage.

A Shared Routine Takes Shape

Swift is reportedly embracing a more domestic pace while Kelce trains. Sources claimed she has been resting, cooking, baking and working out with him as they build a daily routine together.

'She and Travis work out every day,' one insider said, adding that they have combined power walks, swimming and weight training to stay in shape. The couple are also said to be making changes to Kelce's Kansas City home so it feels like a place they built together, not simply a house Swift moved into.

'They're not building Taylor's life or Travis's life anymore,' a source said. 'They're building one life – together.' Details about the couple's private routine and changes to Kelce's home have not been publicly confirmed by Swift or Kelce.

Music Still Fits Around Football

Swift has not stepped away from work entirely. Insiders claim she is still writing music and working on new material while Kelce focuses on training. One source said she has been inspired by married life and has been working during the periods when Kelce is busy.

Their pets are also reportedly adjusting to the new household dynamic, with Swift's three cats and Kelce's dogs said to be finding their rhythm.

But the bigger shift, according to the reports, is Swift's new place inside Kelce's NFL world: not as a visitor between tour dates, but as his wife as the couple reportedly establish a more settled routine around the football season.