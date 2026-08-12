Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci claims Donald Trump and Melania Trump behave as though they are in a 'contractual relationship', telling a podcast their marriage is highly transactional.

The one-time aide, who briefly served the president, admitted he has never seen direct evidence of a written agreement between the couple, despite years of ongoing speculation regarding their dynamic.

The revelation on Daily Beast podcast came after months of intense public speculation surrounding Melania Trump's notably decreased presence alongside her husband. Political commentators and outlets have heavily scrutinised the first lady, as she has been seen by his side far less often in recent months.

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Former White House Aide Discusses 'Contractual Relationship'

Scaramucci kept a remarkably close eye on the couple from 2016 into 2017, observing them initially as a campaign adviser and later from inside the West Wing. From those distinct vantage points, he concluded their interactions seemed entirely transactional. 'Do they act like they're in a transactional contractual relationship? To my observation they do,' he remarked during the broadcast.

He was quick to caveat this claim, adding he was simply offering a third-party hearsay observation rather than hard proof. When pressed on whether a physical document dictates the terms of their marriage, Scaramucci was definitive. 'If you're asking me point blank, "Have I seen a contract between them?" I have not seen a contract,' he said. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

Why Trump and Melania Spend Time Apart

It is pretty wild stuff to hear a former insider speak so bluntly about a sitting president's marriage. However, Scaramucci, who famously lasted just ten days as communications director in July 2017, has evolved into one of the most vocal Republican critics of the administration. He regularly grants media interviews to unpack his brief tenure and air deeply critical opinions of his former boss.

Interestingly, his assessment of the first lady was far warmer than his views on the president. Scaramucci described Melania as significantly more down-to-earth than the media portrays her. He noted she has remained faithful to a husband he personally holds in incredibly low regard, suggesting this stark difference in character might explain why the couple reportedly spends so much time apart.

Tensions have certainly bubbled over in the past. Just weeks ago, Scaramucci recounted a previously reported incident where the president became visibly furious with him at a White House dinner simply because he was seated next to Melania. Does this volatile dynamic push them further into their separate corners?

Adviser Rejects Trump and Melania 'Contractual Relationship'

Not everyone agrees with this heavily transactional narrative. Marc Beckman, an adviser to Melania, fiercely objected to the portrait of a distant spouse during an interview with Newsmax last month. Beckman insisted the first lady remains highly active and is currently working directly with foreign governments on an ambitious initiative.

Her goal is to reunite families separated by the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Beckman, this humanitarian work has gone largely unrecognised. He pointed out that no previous first lady has ever undertaken a diplomatic role quite like this one, countering claims that she is simply withdrawing from public life.

The couple, who married in January 2005 and share one son, Barron Trump, have weathered endless cycles of media scrutiny. Whether the first lady is quietly orchestrating international diplomacy or keeping her distance from the administration remains heavily contested. The truth likely sits somewhere behind closed doors.