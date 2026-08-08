Taylor Swift is reportedly settling into newlywed life with Travis Kelce by 'lazing around,' cooking dinner and baking bread at home, according to a report published after the couple's wedding in New York City.

The claim has prompted fresh interest in how the billionaire pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are building a life together away from the spotlight. The wedding allegedly took place one month and two days before the latest update and reportedly caused large parts of Midtown Manhattan to shut down.

Kelce is now with his Chiefs teammates at training camp, while Swift has maintained a relatively low profile since the ceremony. That contrast, between the NFL player's public sporting commitments and the singer's quieter domestic routine, has fuelled the latest discussion around their marriage.

'Taylor said she was happier than ever now that she is Mrs Kelce and says their married life has been blissful so far,' an unnamed source said. 'She is a blissed-out wife who is focusing on the simple things in life. She has been spending her days lazing around as she cooks dinner and bakes bread for her new husband.'

The wording has inevitably invited the 'tradwife' label, a loaded term usually associated with women embracing traditional domestic roles. Yet the report itself offers no indication that Swift has abandoned her career or public life. It describes a period of settling in, not a confirmed reinvention.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face Their First Home Decision

The couple are reportedly considering where to buy their first marital home, despite Swift already owning several properties across the United States. Their immediate plan is said to involve using Kelce's Kansas residence as a home base while they search for somewhere that belongs to both of them.

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Montecito in California is among the areas being considered. The neighbourhood is associated with a long list of high-profile residents, including Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The reported figures underline the scale of the decision. The average Montecito property is said to cost approximately $5.6 million (£4.15 million), with annual property taxes of around $57,000 (£42,250). Oceanfront homes reportedly range from $8.5 million (£6.30 million) to $10 million (£7.41 million).

Swift is not believed to be tied to her homes in New York or Los Angeles, according to the report. That gives the newlyweds room to choose a location based on their shared routine, rather than simply folding one person's life into the other's existing arrangements.

'They don't want it to feel like it's Travis's house that Taylor moved into,' another source said. 'They want a place that's theirs from Day 1. This is their fresh start.'

The source added, 'They're not building Taylor's life or Travis's life anymore. They're building one life, together. They've done the long-distance thing, and it was hard. Now they're married, Taylor's going to be where Travis is. That's home.'

Those claims remain unverified. The couple's private arrangements, their house-hunting plans and whether Swift has been spending her days baking bread cannot be independently confirmed.

Their Existing Property Portfolio Is Already Vast

Kelce's property portfolio is substantial in its own right. He reportedly owns a 17,000-square-foot mansion in Leawood, Kansas, featuring six bedrooms and six bathrooms across two levels. The property sits on 3.5 acres and reportedly cost $6 million (£4.45 million).

Swift's holdings are considerably broader. In Westerly, Rhode Island, she owns a 12,000-square-foot property with seven bedrooms, eight fireplaces and a swimming pool. The home has also been associated with her annual Fourth of July gatherings.

She reportedly owns a four-bedroom, seven-bathroom apartment in New York's West Village, listed for sale at $17.9 million (£13.27 million). Her Tribeca compound consists of two penthouses with a combined 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

In Beverly Hills, Swift owns a 10,982-square-foot mansion purchased from film producer Samuel Goldwyn. The property was restored and converted into a historic landmark, according to the report.

Her other reported holdings include a 5,600-square-foot main house and a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as a 3,240-square-foot penthouse on Music Row.

So the question is not whether Swift and Kelce can find somewhere to live. It is whether they can find a home that feels shared rather than inherited from one half of the relationship. For now, the bread, the Kansas house and the Montecito speculation are all part of the same unconfirmed picture.