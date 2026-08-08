Taylor Swift has appeared to shut down Donald Trump's latest attempt to use her music on social media after a Team Trump TikTok video featuring her song August was muted, prompting supporters to celebrate what they saw as a quiet response from the singer.

The official Team Trump account uploaded the video on Monday, showing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watching fireworks while celebrating his presidency. The post used Swift's 2020 hit August as its soundtrack and included the caption, 'I'm sure Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song.'

Hours later, however, viewers noticed the music had disappeared. In its place was TikTok's standard copyright notice stating, 'The copyright owner hasn't made this sound available in your country.'

Neither Swift, TikTok nor the Trump campaign has publicly explained why the audio became unavailable, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify whether the change resulted from a copyright claim, licensing restrictions or another platform-related issue.

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Team Trump Uses Taylor Swift Song Despite Political Divide

The TikTok video appeared to deliberately reference Swift's long-running political opposition to Trump. Overlaying footage of the president and first lady watching fireworks was the text, 'Mood because it's August and Donald Trump is your president.'

Using August was notable given Swift's public support for Democratic candidates in recent election cycles. She endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 before backing Harris again during the 2024 presidential race.

The campaign appeared aware of the political irony, acknowledging it directly in the caption accompanying the upload. Although politicians have frequently used popular music during campaigns, artists have also repeatedly objected to their work being associated with political messaging they do not support.

Muted Audio Sparks Online Celebration

Once the soundtrack disappeared, Swift fans quickly interpreted the move as a victory. Comments across TikTok and X celebrated what many believed was Swift reclaiming control over her music.

One user wrote, 'TAYLOR REMOVING THE AUDIO.' Another replied, 'QUEEEEN.' Others joked that the singer had 'deleted the song' from the campaign's post.

While many fans assumed Swift or her representatives had intervened, there is currently no public evidence confirming that was the case. TikTok routinely removes audio when licensing agreements or rights restrictions apply, and the precise reason behind the change remains unclear.

Team Trump Responds With 'Red'

Rather than moving on from the episode, Team Trump leaned further into the online conversation. The campaign later uploaded another TikTok using Swift's song Red, joking that the album had always represented the Republican Party's signature colour.

The caption claimed, 'Did you know Taylor Swift wrote a whole album about the color of the Republican Party.' The video also rewrote several of Swift's song titles to fit Republican messaging.

Among the altered titles were Everything Has Changed to Everything Has Changed (At Our Southern Border), and The Last Time to The Last Time (An Autopen Runs the Country). The follow-up post suggested the campaign intended to keep the exchange alive rather than avoid the backlash.

A Long-Running Political Feud

The latest TikTok exchange adds another chapter to the increasingly public relationship between Trump and one of the world's biggest pop stars. Swift largely avoided political endorsements during the early years of her career before becoming increasingly outspoken in recent elections.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the singer over those endorsements. Following Swift's support for Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign, Trump told reporters, 'I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time.'

He added, 'She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.' Those remarks became one of several public exchanges between the president and the Grammy-winning artist.

Politics, Copyright and Internet Culture Collide

The incident highlights how political campaigns increasingly rely on recognisable pop culture references to generate attention online. Whether the disappearance of August resulted from a copyright restriction or a routine licensing issue, the muted soundtrack quickly became part of the story itself.

For Swift's supporters, it was viewed as a subtle rejection of the campaign's attempt to associate itself with her music. For Team Trump, the follow-up use of Red suggested the campaign was content to continue provoking one of its most prominent celebrity critics. Neither Swift nor representatives for Trump had publicly commented on the muted TikTok audio at the time of publication.

Until either side explains what happened, the reason the song disappeared remains uncertain. What is clear is that a single muted soundtrack has become the latest flashpoint in the long-running political divide between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift, a dispute that continues to play out as much on social media as it does on the campaign trail.