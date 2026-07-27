Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce baby predictions are back in the spotlight after a British celebrity psychic claimed the newly married couple could one day welcome twin daughters. The claims have attracted renewed attention online despite there being no indication from the couple that they are expecting a child or have publicly discussed immediate plans to start a family.

The multi-award-winning singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star spent much of the summer at the centre of wedding speculation before later confirming they had married. Following reports that the couple had also welcomed a dog into their household, attention among fans quickly shifted to whether parenthood could be the next chapter in their relationship.

Celebrity couples often face intense public curiosity after getting married, particularly when both partners have large global fanbases. In Swift and Kelce's case, every public appearance and social media update has generated fresh speculation about what comes next.

Psychic Says 'Twin Daughters' in Baby Predictions

The latest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce baby predictions come from British celebrity psychic Sally Morgan, who discussed the couple's future during an interview in January, before the pair married.

Morgan said she believed Swift and Kelce would eventually have children and predicted that twin daughters would 'grace the family in one form or another.'

Morgan has previously attracted media attention through claims that she foresaw the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, although those claims remain disputed.

Some fans have pointed out that Travis Kelce's brother, former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, already has four daughters with his wife, Kylie Kelce. That coincidence has prompted additional discussion online, with some social media users suggesting Morgan's prediction would further extend what they describe as a family trend.

However, neither Swift nor Kelce has announced a pregnancy or publicly discussed plans to start a family.

More Baby Predictions From Other Psychics

Morgan is not the only psychic to comment on the couple's future.

Adam Norton, identified as a psychic working with consultancy Psychic World, has also suggested the pair could begin a family sooner rather than later.

According to Norton, the newlyweds are 'eyeing parenthood sooner rather than later,' adding that they are focused on creating lasting stability following their marriage.

Norton also predicted the couple would begin prioritising family life after balancing demanding careers in music and professional sport.

Psychic medium Inbaal Honigman has offered a different perspective, saying she does not believe Swift is currently pregnant.

However, Honigman predicted the couple would eventually purchase a family home and begin preparing for children after marriage.

Several psychics have suggested Swift and Kelce could welcome their first child before the end of 2027.

None of those predictions is based on confirmed information from the couple, and no evidence has been presented to support the claims.

Fans Continue to Fuel Baby Speculation

Psychic predictions are not the only reason the rumours continue to circulate.

Fans have also examined Swift's lyrics, interviews and recent public appearances for possible clues about her future plans. Some listeners have interpreted lyrics from Wi$hli$t as expressing a desire for a traditional family life, particularly references to wanting 'a couple of kids.'

Those interpretations remain fan speculation and have not been confirmed by Swift.

Read more 'It Needed to Happen': Orville Peck Breaks Silence on Hotel Suicide Attempt and Severe Addiction 'It Needed to Happen': Orville Peck Breaks Silence on Hotel Suicide Attempt and Severe Addiction

Discussion has also spread widely across TikTok, Reddit and X, where users regularly debate everything from potential baby names to possible timelines for the couple starting a family. While some fans view the psychic predictions as entertaining conversation, others have cautioned against treating them as evidence.

The continued speculation reflects the extraordinary public interest surrounding one of entertainment and sport's most high-profile couples, whose personal milestones frequently become major talking points online.

Despite continued rumours, Swift and Kelce have not publicly discussed a timeline for starting a family or indicated that they are planning to have children in the near future.

For now, the only confirmed developments are that the couple are married and have introduced a dog into their household. The latest predictions about future children remain the opinions of psychics and online commentators rather than confirmed plans or statements from Swift and Kelce.

Unless the couple choose to address the speculation themselves, claims about twins, pregnancy timelines or future family plans remain firmly in the realm of entertainment rather than verified fact.