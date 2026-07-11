Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as husband and wife on Friday 10 July, stepping out in ultra-glam style at NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding to Laura Kruk, just a week after their own headline-dominating nuptials in New York City.

The couple had only tied the knot on 3 July in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden, where around 1,000 guests watched the pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end exchange vows. Swift's representative confirmed the marriage and later detailed the high-fashion elements of the day, underlining just how big a cultural moment their wedding had become long before this latest appearance.

Swift And Kelce Bring Star Power To JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding

At Smith-Schuster's ceremony, Swift, 36, was spotted in a strapless pink floral brocade gown, identified as Markarian's £4,115 Laila dress, paired with her trademark red lipstick. Kelce, also 36, opted for a sharp charcoal suit as the pair walked hand in hand into the celebration, visibly relaxed for a couple who had just hosted one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

Guests at the event described Swift and Kelce as very much still in post-wedding glow mode, something that tracks with what insiders said about their own nuptials a week earlier. One attendee at the Madison Square Garden ceremony said that the couple were 'both beaming the entire night,' a detail that has since become a shorthand for how this relationship, which only went public in late 2023, has moved at full tilt into marriage and shared family milestones.

The choice of JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding for their first appearance as a married couple is not incidental. Kelce and Smith-Schuster were team-mates at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Swift and Kelce's presence signalled that, despite the megawatt spectacle around them, they are still doing the fairly normal thing of turning up to friends' big days. Just with a lot more camera phones pointed in their direction.

Inside Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's MSG Wedding

It can be recalled that Swift and Kelce's own wedding at Madison Square Garden was an unapologetically big production. According to Swift's representative, the bride and groom wore custom looks created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson, Dior's creative director for women's, men's and couture collections, in close collaboration with the couple. The representative pointed out that Swift's gown was Anderson's first couture wedding dress for a globally recognised celebrity, a neat fashion milestone nestled inside a relationship story.

Their shoes were made to order by Christian Louboutin, while Swift completed her look with Cartier jewellery. It was not a traditional bridal party set-up either. Instead of bridesmaids and groomsmen, Swift's brother Austin served as her 'Man of Honour' and Kelce's brother, fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, was his Best Man. As the rep put it, the ceremony formally 'joined both families together,' a line that feels less like PR fluff and more like a manifesto given how much the Kelce and Swift clans have already been part of the public narrative.

Once the couple were declared husband and wife, the jumbotrons outside Madison Square Garden flashed the message 'JUST&T MARRIED!' over New York, a playful, very Swift-coded flourish that could only have happened at an arena-scale wedding.

A Guest List That Looked Like A Pop Culture Roll Call

In case you missed it, the New York celebration drew what one might reasonably call a thrones-of-pop-culture level guest list. Stars seen heading into the event included Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Zoë Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Director Joseph Kahn, who has worked with Swift on videos for songs such as Bad Blood and Look What You Made Me Do, called the day 'so much funnier and emotional than expected' on Instagram and joked that 'literally everyone was there.' Donna Kelce, Travis's mother, described the day as 'magical' in a 5 July interview. When the mother of the groom and your long-time music video director are oddly aligned on tone, that might be a decent barometer.

The party itself was not just about speeches and slow dances. Guests were offered a series of games, with winners earning tickets for a raffle. Among the prizes was a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, the same car Kelce drove Swift away in after her first Chiefs game in September 2023. For anyone keeping score of Swiftian Easter eggs, that is quite a level of narrative continuity.

Despite the estimated 1,000-strong crowd, a source reported that the couple tried to speak 'to everyone they could' and that Swift 'kept thanking everyone for being there.' For a wedding of that scale, it suggests a deliberate attempt to make something enormous feel, at least in flashes, intimate.

From Engagement Post To Wedding Season

Swift and Kelce only confirmed their engagement in August 2025, less than a year before the wedding. In a joint Instagram announcement they joked that 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,' poking fun at their own archetypes. They had publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2023, after months of rumours tied to Swift's appearances at Chiefs games.

In the days leading up to the Madison Square Garden ceremony, a representative for Swift said the couple had made a £26 million donation to a range of organisations, including Feeding America, animal charity ASPCA, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's The Store in Nashville, and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The figure is eye-watering, even by celebrity standards, and positions the wedding not only as a personal milestone but as a vehicle for some serious philanthropy.

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After the New York festivities, Swift was seen in Montana with her new brother-in-law Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, host of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, according to a source. Then, barely a week later, she and Travis were back in formalwear at JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding, effectively turning July into their own low-key wedding tour.

Nothing about any of this is low stakes, of course. When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turn up at your reception, that is the story people will tell for years. The odd thing is how comfortable they already look in that role.