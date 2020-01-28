Fans and celebrities alike are still shocked by the sudden death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. More than one million people have already signed a petition to use the star's image as a new official NBA logo.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and at least seven others including the pilot died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. He was 41 and had retired from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

The current National Basketball Association logo designed by Alan Siegel features the silhouette of another great LA Lakers player Jerry West, who is 81 years old. However, Bryant's supporters have been sharing their own version of the logo featuring his silhouette. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion who played his entire 20-year career with the LA Lakers, as well as a double Olympic gold medalist. He was named the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

A petition has been launched on Change.org, by user Nick M, that says: "With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalise him forever as the new NBA logo."

Several celebrities have taken to social media to show their support to the cause. Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, and Meek Mill requested the NBA to change their logo to honour the NBA star. Adam Levine, Naomi Campbell, and Vanessa Hudgens also spoke in support of the campaign, reports E! News.

However, the NBA which has not changed its logo since it was first designed in 1971, apart from a tweak to the font in 2017. It is yet to comment on whether it would consider the petition.

Jerry West who features on the logo and was also once the LA Laker's general manager, has also not reacted to the campaign. However, he did react to Bryant's sudden death and said in a statement: "This loss of Kobe, Gianna, and everyone on board, is beyond tragic and incomprehensible. I will love Kobe forever and always cherish the time that I spent with him."

"I watched him grow from an energetic kid into the man he became, making a difference in so many people's life. He has left the world a better place," the statement further read.