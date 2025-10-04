The bizarre and gruesome case involving the body of a missing teenager found in a musician's car took a stunning turn this week, as authorities issued a new statement confirming that rapper D4vd is not a suspect in the murder of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

The revelation comes despite an extraordinary list of connections linking the 20-year-old artist to the deceased girl, including matching tattoos, an unreleased love song with her name in the title, and the fact that the decomposing, dismembered remains were found inside the boot of his own Tesla.

The saga began last month, thrusting the musician into global headlines after the remains of the teen were discovered in the trunk of one of his cars at a Los Angeles impound lot. While police previously raided the house where D4vd had been living, the latest statement from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) explains why the singer has never been listed as a murder suspect.

Singer D4VD is NOT a murder suspect, police have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/JfBL1KOpcl — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 4, 2025

Police Statement: Why He Is Not A Murder Suspect

Despite all the circumstantial evidence linking the singer to Rivas, D4vd has not been arrested or named a murder suspect. In a new statement this week, authorities explained the key legal reason why.

According to the LAPD, it is still not clear whether Rivas's death was a homicide, making it impossible to list a murder suspect.

'The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body,' the new LAPD statement said, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The department said that its Robbery-Homicide Division has been 'diligently investigating' the case, but it is also waiting for an official ruling on the cause of the 15-year-old's death. The LAPD added that it is not ruling out the possibility that her death was accidental.

What We Know About The Gruesome Investigation

The decomposing body was found inside a Tesla belonging to D4vd at an impound lot in Hollywood on September 8. The car had been brought to the lot after 'someone reported it abandoned' in Hollywood Hills. Police were called when workers at the lot 'reported a strong odour' coming from the front boot, or 'frunk,' of the electric car. The vehicle was never reported as stolen.

The grim discovery revealed the remains were inside a bag in the Tesla's front trunk, were not intact, and had badly decomposed. The decomposition was so severe that it took authorities more than a week to identify the body. The remains were eventually identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

The subsequent police investigation has seen D4vd's world thrown into turmoil. He initially decided to continue his world tour while cooperating with the investigation, but he cancelled the remainder of his tour on Wednesday. The police also raided a home connected to D4vd, leading the singer to move out of the home that the police raided.

The Troubling Links Between D4vd And Celeste

D4vd was initially linked to the death of the 15-year-old girl simply because her body was found in a vehicle registered under his name, but several other pieces of chilling evidence have since surfaced that appear to link him to Rivas.

Last month, Rivas's mother told TMZ that her daughter had been missing for more than a year, adding that she grew suspicious after learning of the body found in the car belonging to D4vd, since her daughter's boyfriend was named David. Furthermore, it was reported that both Rivas and D4vd have similar tattoos that read 'Shhh...' on their right index fingers. Friends of D4vd have also indicated that it was known they were dating.

Shortly after the body was identified, an unreleased song by D4vd resurfaced online. The track, which was originally leaked in 2023, appears to be a love song written about someone by the name of 'Celeste,' with the name featured both in the unfinished title of the song and multiple times in the lyrics.

Additionally, several unverified photos and videos, along with screenshots from a Discord channel, have circulated across social media that appear to show D4vd and Rivas together.

The legal grey area surrounding Celeste Rivas's death remains deeply troubling, particularly for a community desperate for answers. Despite the confirmation that D4vd is currently not a murder suspect, the concealment of a body found in his vehicle ensures this gruesome case is far from closed.

