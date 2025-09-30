The internet has erupted once again as speculation over singer D4vd and the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez grows darker.

From alleged discoveries of infant remains to a Tesla key card found near his Hollywood Hills home, the bizarre details have left fans asking one urgent question: where is he now?

Explosive Allegations Fuel Online Storm

The latest round of claims first spread on TikTok and Reddit, where users alleged that investigators had uncovered infant remains near D4vd's former residence.

Almost immediately, online sleuths tied the story to earlier gossip suggesting the teenager may have been pregnant. Discord leaks, supposed screenshots, and months of whispered rumours were dragged into the frenzy.

On X, the speculation exploded. Viral posts began connecting the alleged discovery to potential motives in Celeste's killing, drawing thousands of shares in a matter of hours.

What began as a tragic case has now been transformed into a digital wildfire, with conspiracy theories spreading faster than facts and fans demanding answers.

has lapd done anything with d4vd yet? where tf is he? — 404/val (@404UNFX) September 28, 2025

soooo where is d4vd now? — ♡ (@SKlNEE) September 29, 2025

The Tesla Key Discovery

Celeste's body was discovered on 8 September, just one day after her birthday, hidden in the boot of a Tesla parked near D4vd's rental home.

The vehicle, registered to the singer, was impounded, and police later confirmed her remains were in a state of decomposition.

Days later, detectives raided the Doheny Drive property, seizing computers and electronics. Soon after, the home's owner revealed that D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, abruptly terminated his lease and moved out, with removal crews seen carting boxes away.

To complicate matters, a Tesla key card was reportedly discovered in a gutter nearby. A neighbour admitted on Reddit to picking up the item bare-handed before realising its potential significance and handing it to police.

The LAPD has not confirmed the card's relevance, but the discovery sparked further doubts about whether crucial evidence had been overlooked.

Infant Remains

Police have kept silent on any alleged infant remains or pregnancy link. The Los Angeles County medical examiner has not released a cause of death, and robbery-homicide detectives continue their probe.

Authorities have only confirmed that evidence was taken from the singer's home. For now, no arrests have been made, and investigators have not tied D4vd directly to Celeste's death.

Where Is D4vd Now?

The biggest question online is the singer's whereabouts. Since the raid, D4vd has not issued a personal statement, though a spokesperson insisted to NBC 4 that he has been 'cooperating with authorities'. Fans, however, remain unconvinced.

Videos and photos of Celeste with the artist have resurfaced, fuelling debate about the nature of their relationship. Some users speculate he is 'on the run', while others argue he is being unfairly vilified without evidence.

Until police release conclusive findings, the whereabouts of D4vd—and his role, if any, in Celeste's death—remain shrouded in uncertainty. For now, the case continues to spiral online, blending fact, speculation and conspiracy into one of the year's most unsettling viral sagas.