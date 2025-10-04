KEY POINTS Maggie Baugh, a 25-year-old guitarist, is rumoured to be Keith Urban's new flame amid his split from Nicole Kidman.

Urban skipped love songs for Kidman and changed lyrics on stage, fuelling speculation.

Baugh's father insists their relationship is strictly professional — and she reportedly has a boyfriend.

For 19 years, they were one of Hollywood's most admired couples. Now, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's marriage is over, and a 25-year-old guitarist from Florida has found herself at the centre of the celebrity storm. Maggie Baugh, a classically trained violinist turned viral TikTok sensation, is the woman being named in connection with the high-profile breakup.

Rumours swirled after Urban, 57, performed on stage without his guitarist and alleged new love interest following Kidman's filing for divorce. At a recent show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Urban notably skipped his romantic ballad The Fighter—a song once written for Kidman—and altered the lyrics to another breakup anthem, You'll Think of Me, swapping 'Take your space and take your reasons' for 'Your bulls–t reasons.'

Adding fuel to the fire, insiders told TMZ and Daily Mail that 'all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman,' with one Nashville source claiming 'it's all over Nashville.'

The Woman Behind the Rumours

Baugh's sudden fame has little to do with tabloid gossip. Before her name became attached to Urban's, she was already one of country music's most promising young artists.

'Nobody in my family plays music,' she told The Hamilton County Reporter. 'I'm literally the only one. Isn't that crazy? I'm the oddball. My dad is a microbiologist, and my mum runs a dog training business on the side.'

Baugh began writing songs and travelling to Nashville at just 13, releasing her debut album the same year. Her breakout single, Dear Me, explored mental health and bullying. 'I started pouring my feelings and depression into the lyrics,' she told Today's Country Magazine. 'I used songwriting and country music as a way to escape what I was going through.'

Her TikTok series Finish the Lick—a musician's take on the Finish the Lyric trend—skyrocketed her popularity. 'It caught on and I gained 80,000 followers in not even a month,' she said. Today, her following exceeds 270,000, and Spotify and Apple Music have both hailed her as a rising country star.

From TikTok to Touring with Keith Urban

Baugh's connection with Urban began in 2024 when the country legend invited her to perform with him at the CMT Music Awards. Her electric stage presence led to an invitation to join Urban's touring band.

'Working with Urban was like going to rock star school,' she told Pittsburgh Music Magazine. 'He is a musical encyclopaedia.'

Fans began to notice sparks between the two after a now-viral 'flirty stage moment' during Urban's High and Alive World Tour. During one show, Urban changed a line in The Fighter to reference Baugh directly, singing: 'When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player.'

That moment sent Nashville's rumour mill spinning. 'I know Keith. I know his mannerisms,' a Nashville radio professional told Daily Mail. 'Even if I didn't know what I know, I'd be like, there's something going on here.'

A Father's Denial and a Boyfriend Revealed

Baugh's father, Chuck Baugh, was quick to downplay the whispers. 'I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him,' he told Daily Mail, adding, 'It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing.'

Yet the speculation didn't stop there — until internet sleuths found a more wholesome twist. Sweet photos obtained by Daily Mail showed Maggie in a series of affectionate poses with her real-life boyfriend, Cameron Coley, a 25-year-old lighting designer from California.

Coley shared the images on March 7 with the caption, '1 year my love. A lifetime more.' The couple are pictured sharing kisses, attending concerts, and celebrating Maggie's Grand Ole Opry debut on December 16, 2024, marked by a bottle of sparkling wine inscribed 'Opry Invite 12/16/24.'

Urban's Silence and Nicole's Shock

Urban has remained publicly silent on the rumours, performing without his wedding ring at recent shows. Meanwhile, insiders close to Kidman describe her as 'shocked' but 'not disputing the speculation'.

One source told TMZ: 'Nicole's not saying it's untrue, but she's blindsided. Keith's moved out, and everyone in town knows he's seeing someone new.'

Whether that 'someone' is Maggie Baugh remains unconfirmed. For now, the young guitarist appears focused on her career, not the gossip.

And in Nashville — where rumour travels faster than radio airplay — everyone is still asking the same question: Is Maggie Baugh just Keith Urban's protégé, or the reason his marriage hit its final note?