For Kim Kardashian, the release of an unauthorised documentary detailing the collapse of her marriage is just the tip of the iceberg. According to sources, the reality star is terrified because a far more personal and potentially devastating exposé looms: one controlled by her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The 44-year-old star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is reportedly bracing for the worst, believing West is preparing to release his own narrative about the dissolution of their marriage, and insiders tell GLOBE Magazine it will be far more intense.

'He Has Nothing to Lose': Kim Kardashian's Terror Over Kanye West's Revenge Tapes

Kanye West, 48, reportedly has a personal archive of over 3,000 hours of footage filmed over six years by his protégé, Nico Ballesteros. While Ballesteros used some of this for his own film, the vast majority remains in West's possession.

An unnamed source claimed: 'Kim knows he's got thousands of hours of content and has threatened many times to release it.

It furthered: 'He intends to use it to get revenge on her and the rest of the Kardashians. And at this point he has nothing to lose by putting it all out there, so it does feel almost inevitable, especially as it's no secret Kanye has a vendetta against Kim.'

Her fears are not unfounded, given West's history of making wild public claims, with some of his past revelations having been described as genuinely scary.

The informant added: 'She's scared he'll twist things and expose private family secrets just to humiliate her, so she's desperately trying to find a way to stop him.'

A 'Bad Dream That's Not Ending': Unauthorised Film Exposes Marriage Collapse

The currently released documentary, In Whose Name?, is already causing Kardashian significant pain. The film, which hit theatres on 19 September, documents the escalating chaos as the 24-time Grammy winner's behaviour became more erratic after he reportedly stopped taking his medication.

The 106-minute film shows raw, painful moments of their marriage hitting the skids, with Kim seen sobbing as Kanye berates her and slams doors in her face.

'I can't sleep. I've been crying all day,' she tells West, the father of her four children. 'It's just this bad dream that's not ending. You're losing everyone around you!'

When Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, tries to intervene, saying it 'doesn't matter' what fans think of his mental state, West shouts back, 'It does matter! It does matter!'

The tipster stated: 'This documentary is dredging up all the pain of her marriage. The thought of her kids seeing their mother and father in this harsh light is terrifying to Kim. She's crying her eyes out over this.'

As Kim Kardashian grapples with the public exposure of her marriage's most painful moments in In Whose Name?, she faces an even greater fear: the thousands of hours of footage her ex-husband could release. With Kanye West allegedly holding a 'vendetta' and having 'nothing to lose,' the reality star is reportedly trapped in a 'bad dream that's not ending' as she fights to protect her family's privacy from the man she once shared it with.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for comments.