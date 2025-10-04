On 3 October 2025, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced sentencing in a Manhattan federal court, receiving 50 months in prison for two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution under the Mann Act, following his acquittal on graver sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The hip-hop mogul, once a music empire builder, delivered a tearful apology to victims including ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, marking a stark fall from grace amid allegations of abuse and exploitation.

As courtroom sketches from his July verdict went viral again, sparking confusion over his dramatic collapse, Diddy's legal team expressed quiet optimism, viewing the outcome as a partial victory ripe for appeal in the ongoing P Diddy scandal.

The Verdict and Sentencing Breakdown

Combs' trial, spanning two months from May to July 2025, ended with a split decision: not guilty on five major counts of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, but convicted on the lesser Mann Act violations tied to 2010s events involving Ventura and another woman known as 'Jane'.

Judge Arun Subramanian imposed the 50-month term – four years and two months – plus five years supervised release and a £326,000 ($500,000) fine, the maximum for these offences. Prosecutors sought up to 5.5 years, citing Combs' lack of remorse, while defence urged leniency, highlighting his first-time offender status and community contributions.

With 13 months already served pre-trial, Combs faces roughly 37 months more, potentially reduced further via good behaviour credits estimated at 85% by experts. The ruling averted a possible life sentence, but victims' advocates decried it as lenient compared to R Kelly's 30-year term for similar crimes. This P Diddy sentencing underscores federal priorities on exploitation rings, with ongoing civil suits looming.

Diddy's Emotional Courtroom Response

During the 3 October 2025 hearing, Combs rose to address the court, his voice breaking as he stated: 'My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick... No matter what anyone says, I know I'm truly sorry for it all.' Unlike the July verdict's viral sketch – where he dropped to his knees in apparent relief after acquittal on racketeering – today's reaction was subdued remorse, head bowed amid family tears.

The earlier image, by sketch artist Elizabeth Williams, captured him leaning on a defence table chair, misinterpreted online as despair over guilt but actually joy at dodging major convictions. Combs wiped tears, hugging supporters post-ruling, while prosecutors noted his history of denials.

Ventura's lawyers welcomed the words but stressed accountability's limits, saying: 'While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed.' This courtroom reaction in the Diddy trial blends contrition with lingering defiance, fuelling public debate on celebrity justice.

Lawyers' 'Happy' Stance and Appeal Plans

Though critical of the sentence length, Combs' team led by Marc Agnifilo and Brian Steel saw the acquittal on life-eligible charges as a 'massive win', providing strong appeal grounds.

Steel called it 'un-American' and a 'very bad day', arguing the judge wrongly factored acquitted conduct like racketeering, vowing: 'We'll find out on appeal.' Agnifilo echoed, stating they have a 'strong basis to appeal' the 'unconstitutional' term, as the jury rejected key evidence used in sentencing.

Their 'happiness' stems from dodging decades in prison, preserving assets and positioning for reversal, per analysts. In a X post from @MahmudulHa38015, it shares: 'Courtroom sketch shows Diddy crying during his sentencing', with images sparking viral discussion.

Experts forecast a filing within 14 days, potentially overturning amid scrutiny of judicial overreach. This bolsters their strategy in the sprawling case.