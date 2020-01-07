As it stands right now, other than mobile games being played on smartphones and tablets, Nintendo is enjoying unparalleled success in portable gaming. For years, its handheld products have been quite popular among gamers who want to play on-the-go. Now, the Switch Lite and Switch V2 continue the legacy without a solid competitor in sight. However, Dell evidently wants to step into the portable gaming market space with a new platform. The Alienware Concept UFO is modelled after the Switch, but will reportedly play PC games.

Nintendo's current console's biggest feature is the combination of portability and versatility. The Switch can be played anywhere, but can be docked for a more immersive experience. Moreover, the controllers are removable and can function as two separate gamepads for impromptu multiplayer sessions. On the other hand, the Switch Lite is intended to be a purely handheld gaming device. Dell opted to follow the footsteps of the former, which makes its concept seem like a tribute.

We're always pushing what's possible in the realm of gaming. Introducing our newest gaming innovation, #ConceptUFO. Watch the official unveiling on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. PST. #CES2020 https://t.co/lNV4TM1eXe pic.twitter.com/6TwCI9nfc1 — ALIENWARE (@Alienware) January 6, 2020

The Alienware Concept UFO can easily pass off for a redesigned Switch, but there are enough aesthetic elements that make it different. The main unit comes with a display and is roughly the size of a smaller Windows 10 slate. Yes, it is powered by Microsoft's operating system and can reportedly function as a miniature desktop PC, reports CNet.

Nevertheless, it copies the Joy-Con controllers, which can be removed and then attached to another accessory that turns it into a regular gamepad. Unlike the Joy-Cons which have round edges and flatter form factor, the Concept UFO's controllers sport integrated grips. Moreover, the analogue sticks have built-in LED lighting which adds a visual flair when its in use.

Alienware is releasing their new console "concept UFO" pic.twitter.com/7WdNwrCkLd — theRealJonathan (@zeroxnone) January 6, 2020

The main unit likewise comes with a kickstand and positions the 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C charging port on top, which, unlike the Switch, allows gamers to connect a charger or headset even while it sits upright on a table. Meanwhile, there's also another USB Type-C port on the bottom for docking purposes.

Just saw the Alienware UFO concept. While I thought I'd love something like this I don't.



Windows 10, 1900x1200 screen, and basically it's like a more powerful Nintendo Switch. Cool, right?



But ask yourself this: How much will it cost? And what's the battery life like? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/sSC1rhVkca — âœ¨ NEW 2020 RX Type GT-S âœ¨ (@AngelAtRedline) January 7, 2020

Consumers can expect a bigger game library available from the start and take advantage of the more affordable pricing compared to what Nintendo offers. As its name already implies, the Alienware Concept UFO is still in the prototype stages. Dell did not reveal the specifications and pricing as of this writing. In other news, Nintendo is rumoured to be developing a more powerful version of its hybrid console referred to as the Switch Pro, which might be launching in mid-2020.