Before the Switch Lite and Switch V2 were announced, it was rumoured that a more powerful version was in development. Dubbed the Switch Pro by most journalists, it was considered to be mere speculation after Nintendo revealed the unit with a longer battery life. However, there is still ongoing talk about a fully upgraded model that will eventually come out. Now, a consultancy firm based in Toyo, Japan believes that a next-generation Switch will be announced soon and come out in 2020.

The prediction comes from Kantan Games executive Serkan Toto, who likewise proposed a possible price point when the product makes its debut. "I predict 4K support, bigger cartridge sizes, and of course beefed-up components," he said. In addition to these proposed upgrades, the price is estimated to be around $399, as stated by HYPEBEAST. Nintendo has not hinted at a new model as of now, but its rivals are moving on to the next-generation playing field.

While Nintendo did not plan to directly compete against Sony and Microsoft, the original Switch was able to surpass the Xbox One in sales. Now that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series are reported to be equipped with high-end components, a Nintendo Switch Pro seems likely for the company to keep up with performance. Moreover, fans of the hybrid console will have a new model that offers new features to keep users engaged.

Microsoft and Sony confirmed that its game systems are slated to release in time for the holiday shopping season. "I also think the device will launch after summer holidays to counter the roll-out of the PS5 and next-gen Xbox later in the year – along with a first-party system-seller game," suggested Toto. The news will definitely give consumers something else to consider aside from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Aside from the Nintendo Switch Pro prediction, Toto likewise claims that it might be possible for Microsoft to go beyond cross-platform multiplayer with the Xbox Series X and Switch Pro. Now that the latter will have some serious firepower behind it, there is a possibility that some exclusive games from Microsoft will be ported over to the rumoured system. However, he does not believe Project xCloud is included.