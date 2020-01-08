There is no shortage of cutting-edge tech on display at CES 2020. Some might be impractical and will most likely just remain in the concept stage, while others are more practical that could end up in the hands of consumers later on. Those who are interested in computing and productivity should check what Lenovo has in store for the market. The ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a one-of-a-kind dual-display configuration that should prove useful for business applications.

The ThinkBook series has always catered to corporate and professional users, which is probably why the engineers came up with this unique feature. Conventionally, the exterior surface of a laptop lid rarely comes with extra functionalities save for some visual effects such as lighting. Thus, Lenovo is taking advantage of this extra space by installing an e-ink display.

Surprisingly due to how e-ink screens are designed, its inclusion does not bulk up the lid. Lenovo notes that it can be set to display notifications, draw images, take notes, read documents or e-books, and more. The ThinkBook Plus will ship with a Precision Pen stylus that is compatible with the 10.8-inch e-ink secondary display, as noted by AnandTech. Aside from the fascinating functionality, this is a capable work laptop with modern specifications.

Inside is a 13.3-inch Full-HD IPS display slim bezels measuring less than 5.5 mm from the top and the sides. The hinge mechanism allows users to tilt it all the way back up to 180 degrees. Meanwhile, the build quality of this notebook is outstanding with an aluminium chassis, but it is a tad heavier than the ThinkPad X1 at 1.4 kilograms.

We're behind the scenes for day 1 of #LenovoCES! More to come as we showcase our latest "firsts" in technology & deliver a faster, more foldable future. #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/5qdAHbZ2id — Lenovo (@Lenovo) January 8, 2020

It relies on a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor alongside an integrated Intel UHD Graphics with an option for 8 GB or 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. Consumers can choose between a 256 GB or 512 GB M.2 PCIe SSD or an Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage combo: in 16 GB/256 GB or 32 GB/512 GB. Moreover, it features a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button for additional security.

Lenovo equipped the ThinkBook Plus with two 2-Watt Dolby Audio-certified HARMAN-tuned speakers. Alexa voice assistance is likewise available with the help of its near-field dual array digital microphones. It will ship with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit pre-installed. Finally, the 45 Wh battery can power the laptop for up to 10 hours and quickly recharge using RapidCharge technology.

Retailers should have it in stock around March with the base model priced at $1,999 and the optional ThinkBook Plus Silent Mouse and ThinkBook Sleeve at $39.99 and $44.99 respectively.