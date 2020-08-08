Juventus FC won the second leg of their round-of-16 clash against Olympique Lyonnais, 2-1, thanks to an inspired run by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it was not enough to give them a ticket to Lisbon for the final eight of the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League. Lyon was already sitting on a 1-0 advantage after the first leg back in February. The tie ended 2-2 on aggregate with Lyon advancing on away goals.

Ronaldo missed the opportunity to face his former team, Real Madrid, after both Juventus and the Spanish champions dropped out of the Champions league last night. Real Madrid fell against Manchester City 1-2 (2-4 agg). Meanwhile, Ronaldo attempted to inspire his team to a comeback but fell short.

Lyon took an early lead in the 12th minute after being handed a penalty. Memphis Depay took the spot to leave Juventus with three goals to chase. It looked like a steep hill to climb but Ronaldo gave the Serie A Champions hope when he scored his own penalty before the halftime break.

An inspired Ronaldo made a scorching left footed strike from distance that swerved masterfully into the back of the net. With half an hour to go, the Old Lady needed just one more goal to advance to the modified last-eight tournament in Lisbon, Portugal. Unfortunately for the men from Turin, Ronaldo's 130th Champions League goal was not enough. None of them could contribute to score the winning goal and Lyon made it through on away goals after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Juventus showed off the same sluggish form that handed them a mediocre ending to their title-winning Serie A season. Juventus won only half of their Serie A matches since the season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown. With such a massive dip in form, they were lucky to get away with the league title after the other contenders also dropped points.

Without Ronaldo, they didn't stand a fighting chance against Lyon. The Portuguese star will have to try again next season as he continues his quest to win the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs.

Meanwhile the remaining matches of the tournament will be played as single-knockout affairs in a secure bubble in Lisbon, Portugal. The final match is scheduled on August 23.