Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has expressed his confidence that both Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe will remain with the club for the foreseeable future despite numerous reports constantly linking them with other clubs.

Both players figured prominently in PSG's comeback against Italian side Atalanta to book their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. After the match, Al-Khelaifi, who is also the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments and BeIN Media Group, spoke to the press about his star players.

"Neymar was the man of the match, he was great. He and Kylian will never leave. They'll stay with PSG," he said, in an interview with RMC Sport as quoted by Marca. If the club president's words are anything to go by, it appears that he expects both players to see out their career with the French champions.

In the 1-2 comeback victory against Atalanta, neither player scored but their presence made a huge impact, especially the Brazilian. With the clock quickly running down, Neymar was calling the shots and leading the PSG attack. The equaliser finally came in the 89th minute courtesy of Neymar's cross, which Marquinhos slotted in perfectly.

With the momentum on their side, the winning goal came after a relentless PSG attack. This time, Mbappe got involved. The Frenchman received the ball from Neymar before he crossed it to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who scored from almost the same spot as the first goal.

Mbappe, who came off the bench in his first match after recovering from an ankle injury, still made a massive impact. La Liga champions Real Madrid had long been rumoured to be interested in his services. Meanwhile, Neymar has been linked to a Barcelona comeback since last year. However, with both players holding astronomic price tags, and with teams taking a financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems unlikely that any deal will materialise.

Instead of worrying about transfer speculations, PSG will now be focusing on the task at hand. They will be facing RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, August 18.