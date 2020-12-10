Karim Benzema made a stellar performance in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in their final group stage match in this season's UEFA Champions League. The victory puts Los Blancos at the top of Group B with Gladbach also advancing into the last-16 after Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk only managed to draw their match

All four teams still had a chance to advance at the start of Wednesday evening's matches. Real Madrid's victory was a big relief after they found themselves in danger of elimination following two losses against Shakhtar and a draw in their previous match against Gladbach.

Meanwhile, the Germans had a tense few minutes as they held their breaths while awaiting the final whistle at the San Siro. If either Shakhtar or Inter Milan secured three points, then Gladbach would have been eliminated. The 0-0 draw in Milan sent Shakhtar to the Europa League and Inter out of European contention.

Benzema scored both of Real Madrid's goals via headers from crosses fed to him by Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo.

The Gladbach side was visibly deflated, and they were only able to manage one shot on target all evening. Meanwhile, Luka Modric had a goal disallowed and more chances came for Real Madrid via both Benzema and Vazquez.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is out of the hot water for now, after having been at the centre of media scrutiny coming up to this match. Speculations about a threat to his job emerged after Real Madrid faced group stage elimination for the first time in 25 years.

With their campaign back on track, Monday's draw provides a fresh start.