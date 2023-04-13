Bayern Munich suffered a heavy blow after losing 3-0 against Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. However, even their own players apparently came to blows after Sadio Mane reportedly punched his teammate Leroy Sane in the dressing room.

According to German publication Bild, the two players had to be separated by their teammates after having a huge clash at the conclusion of the match. Mane had reportedly been having an argument with Sane on the field, and they took the conflict with them to the dressing room. The bust-up allegedly stemmed from the way the former Man City player (Sane) spoke to the ex-Liverpool player (Mane).

In the closing minutes of the match, the pair was spotted having discussions on the field after Bayern made a clumsy attempt to attack. At this point, they were already 3-nil down and were desperate to pull at least one goal back to help their chances. However, the team's offence was a mess, and there appears to have been some misunderstanding between the two players. Unfortunately, the clash that started on the pitch continued down the tunnel and into the lockers.

As tempers flared, Mane punched his teammate, leaving Sane with a split lip that ended up bleeding. Upon the team's arrival back in Germany, Mane was picked up and travelled privately. It is unclear if this was a personal decision or something that the club decided. Meanwhile, Sane rode the team bus with the rest of the squad.

Bayern Munich has so far remained mum about the reports, and it remains to be seen if they will take any disciplinary action against either or both players after the altercation.

Meanwhile, internal issues aside, the German giants have bigger problems to worry about. After losing the first leg, they have a mountain to climb at the Allianz Arena if they wish to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Newly-appointed manager Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann just weeks ago, had a nightmare start to his career in Munich after suffering the heavy loss.

Manchester City have one foot in the semis thanks to goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

Rodri gave City the lead in the first half with a long-range stunner. Falling behind shook up Bayern a little, but it was the second goal that really crushed the German side's confidence.

Jack Grealish was instrumental in the second goal after winning the ball from the much bigger Dayot Upamecano. He then found Erling Haaland, who would have been expected to find the back of the net himself. Instead, he chose to float the ball over to Bernardo Silva, who did not hesitate to head the ball in.

Soon after, the Norwegian did manage to score the third goal for City, securing a 3-0 advantage as they prepare to travel to Munich for the second leg next week. Pep Guardiola's side completely dominated the game, making the perennial German champions look uncharacteristically weak.

Tuchel's return to England was not as he would have wanted, while Guardiola's reunion with his old club was more than he could have asked for. However, the tie is not over, and while City holds a big three-goal advantage, the return leg next week is still a chance for Bayern to bounce back.

The winners will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals, with the 14-time champions now holding an advantage after a 2-0 victory over the Blues at the Santiago Bernabeu last night. Chelsea will host the defending champions at Stamford Bridge next week, where they will be hoping to pull off a miraculous comeback of their own.