Following his breakup with Jessie J, Channing Tatum is the new single in the dating world. And it seems, he is ready to get back to the dating scene in quest of love.

Channing Tatum, who broke up with Jessie J in November, is making extra efforts to give love a second chance. He has reportedly joined popular dating app called Raya. It is a private, membership-based social networking platform exclusively available to iOS users. Initially, launched as a dating app, it grew to become a social networking community for people to connect on a personal and professional basis.

"He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it," a source told E! News. "He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street."

A friend of "21 Jump Street" star had suggested him to enlist on the app as he is officially single now.

Meanwhile, US Weekly confirms the news and revealed what his profile description is like.

"And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry," followed by a shrug emoji, a source said. As for his profile song, it is "Brown Sugar" by D'Angelo.

Jessie J and Tatum reportedly split in November after dating for more than a year. He began dating the songstress in October 2018, sparking speculations after being spotted at several of her concerts.

Meanwhile, the former couple reportedly remains friendly. It is said that multiple sources confirmed to the aforementioned publication that even after their split, they continue to be "really close and still good friends."

There are apparently no hard feelings and bad blood between the exes because it is said that their romance had seemingly run its course. People reported that it was a "case of bad timing." Tatum has a busy life with his acting career and parenting duties. Therefore, they decided to part ways at a good time.