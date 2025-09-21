Armed with multiple guns and knives, a man posing as a police officer was arrested outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just a day before the Charlie Kirk memorial.

Authorities said the suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Runkles, was detained on Saturday, 20 September, after trying to bluff his way into the venue where President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and senior cabinet officials are due to attend. Investigators are now probing his motives and whether he intended to target political leaders.

Gunman With Knife Spotted at the Venue

According to The Guardian, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the arrest, identifying Runkles as the man taken into custody. According to court filings, he carried a Glock pistol, a revolver and several knives.

Officials said Runkles initially approached a DPS major, claiming to be part of a Turning Point USA security detail. He presented a Franklin County Sheriff's Office badge and an Idaho law enforcement identification card. Officers told him he could not enter armed.

Two hours later, however, US Secret Service agents spotted him inside the stadium, still carrying weapons. He was detained immediately.

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed: 'The individual was approached by Secret Service and stated during the encounter that he was a member of law enforcement and that he was armed. The individual is not a member of authorised law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody.'

Armed Man Impersonates Police Official

Runkles faces charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and carrying weapons into a restricted site. Investigators revealed that he presented inactive law enforcement credentials. He was not authorised to provide security for the Charlie Kirk memorial.

'An investigation is ongoing to determine his intent and purpose at the stadium. Runkles has since been released on bond,' said the Arizona DPS.

An Assassination for Trump or JD Vance?

The discovery of an armed impostor raised speculation about whether Donald Trump or JD Vance was a target. Both men are scheduled to speak at the Charlie Kirk memorial.

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet addressed these concerns: 'We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service. Also important to note that this was before the site had been fully sealed and locked down. Every precaution is being taken to ensure everyone's safety.'

A second statement that Runkles was performing 'advance security for a known guest,' but without correct coordination.

Armed Man Now In Custody

Runkles was first detained by the Secret Service before being transferred to the Maricopa County Jail. He has been released on bond but remains under investigation by both DPS and federal agents, as reported by NBC News.

Charlie Kirk Memorial's Tight Security

Officials have classified the Charlie Kirk memorial as a Department of Homeland Security SEAR Level 1 event, the highest ranking for national significance. Security measures include airport-level screening and a total ban on bags.

Attendance is expected to be around 100,000 people, with guests including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk and now leader of Turning Point USA.

Security teams stress that precautions will remain strict to ensure the safety of all dignitaries and attendees at the Charlie Kirk memorial.