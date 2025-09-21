Glendale, Arizona, is bracing for one of the most heavily guarded funerals in US history as the Charlie Kirk memorial at State Farm Stadium triggers a $10 million (£7.42 million) security operation, complete with federal surveillance aircraft, sniper teams, and airport-style checkpoints.

A Super Bowl-Level Security Mission

The Department of Homeland Security has given the memorial its highest security designation, placing it on par with presidential inaugurations and the Super Bowl. Officials said the extraordinary measures reflect the size of the expected crowd, the presence of senior political leaders, and the risk of potential threats.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, died earlier this month. His service will be held inside State Farm Stadium, which seats 63,000, with another overflow site at Desert Diamond Arena. Authorities estimate more than 100,000 people could attend.

Preparations have been underway for days. The budget has already surpassed $10 million (£7.42 million), making it one of the costliest security operations for a funeral in US history. Multiple agencies, including the Secret Service, FBI, ATF, Arizona state police and Glendale Police, are coordinating the effort.

According to The Sun UK, measures include airport-style security lanes, metal detectors and scanners. Bags are banned. The stadium's retractable roof will remain closed. Sniper units, drones, chemical teams and helicopters will secure the perimeter, while surveillance aircraft and real-time intelligence monitoring will track activity overhead.

Officer M. Mendez of Glendale Police said: 'We're prepared. We're confident that we will be able to take care of any matters that arise and keep the public safe.'

Officials Warn of Target Risks

Federal agencies cautioned in a joint memo that extremists and lone actors might see the event as a potential target due to its scale and high profile.

The memorial was given a Special Event Assessment Rating of Level 1, the top designation. Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent, described the effort as unprecedented: 'This is going to push the Secret Service to its limit. It's all hands on deck – but there are multiple decks.'

William Mack, the Secret Service's special agent in charge in Phoenix, confirmed that teams had been embedded for weeks to prepare.

Threats Monitored, Protests Expected

Authorities stressed there is no verified plot but acknowledged several unconfirmed threats are under review. Concerns range from domestic extremists to potential foreign actors.

Jose Santiago, Glendale Police spokesperson, told ABC News: 'We will not be surprised if more than 100,000 people show up. Officers will be anywhere the eye can see, and in places it can't.'

Officials confirmed that a designated protest zone has been established, with dedicated teams tasked to prevent clashes between demonstrators and mourners.

Trump, Vance and Rubio Among Attendees

The speaker lineup underscores the political weight of the event. US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are confirmed to attend.

Other attendees include Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and conservative commentators such as Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller, and Sergio Gor.

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, will deliver a personal tribute. Former FBI agent Brad Garrett said the concentration of high-profile figures is 'sort of unbelievable — especially when political tensions are so high.'

Music will also feature prominently, with worship leaders Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes expected to perform.

A Historic Security Operation

The scale of the operation places the Charlie Kirk memorial among the most expensive and complex funerals ever staged in the United States. For law enforcement, it is both a logistical challenge and a political flashpoint, reflecting the deep divides Kirk's death has exposed across the country.