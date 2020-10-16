The original "Charmed" stars Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs defended their criticisms of The CW reboot of their show in separate tweets sent to Sarah Jeffery this week.

The stars seem to be on a Twitter war over the series after McGowan said the reboot "sucks" and Combs laughed about it. Jeffery, one of the stars in the reboot, called the women "pathetic" for talking bad about her show. She also accused them of putting down women of colour.

Combs, who played Piper in the original "Charmed" series, called "bull***t" on the Canadian actress' accusations. She responded to Jeffery's claims on Tuesday.

"People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey," she tweeted.

Thereâ€™s more important things happening in the world. Carry on. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

McGowan, for her part, admitted that she did not know who Jeffery was until she talked about her and Combs. She also insisted that their criticism of the "Charmed" reboot had nothing to do with diversity.

"I have been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who's in the reboot. Absolutely nothing to do with race, that's quite a stretch you took. I'm beyond glad any WOC has a well-paying job. Hell yes to that. I'm sure you are a great actress," McGowan wrote on Instagram Story.

The actress further explained that her criticisms were aimed at "execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way – a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name." She said she does not care that they turned "Charmed" into a reboot since she has "bigger things" she is dealing with. She also stressed that she will not watch a show that she disagrees with on principle.

"There's no soul or heart in something made purely for profit whilst refusing to elevate and innovate. Reboots will always be the shadow, the originals will always be the sun. I wish you well," McGowan concluded.

And I will say to the ladies of the reboot... stick together... negotiate together and know that the discourse between us, you guys and crews being discarded and replaced is what they bank on. Division. That is all. Blessed be. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 16, 2020

And for the last time I will say itâ€™s not about any 1 person taking a job to support their families or themselves. Itâ€™s about an industry that sees us only as numbers whether it be follower #â€™s or $ signs. Cuz in the end and actually in the beginning thatâ€™s all we were/are. Cool. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 16, 2020

Combs chimed in explained that hers and McGowan's issues are not about the stars of the show but on a corporate level. She also left some encouraging words for the cast of the reboot to stick together because it is what matters.