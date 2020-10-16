The original "Charmed" stars Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs defended their criticisms of The CW reboot of their show in separate tweets sent to Sarah Jeffery this week.
The stars seem to be on a Twitter war over the series after McGowan said the reboot "sucks" and Combs laughed about it. Jeffery, one of the stars in the reboot, called the women "pathetic" for talking bad about her show. She also accused them of putting down women of colour.
Combs, who played Piper in the original "Charmed" series, called "bull***t" on the Canadian actress' accusations. She responded to Jeffery's claims on Tuesday.
"People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey," she tweeted.
McGowan, for her part, admitted that she did not know who Jeffery was until she talked about her and Combs. She also insisted that their criticism of the "Charmed" reboot had nothing to do with diversity.
"I have been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who's in the reboot. Absolutely nothing to do with race, that's quite a stretch you took. I'm beyond glad any WOC has a well-paying job. Hell yes to that. I'm sure you are a great actress," McGowan wrote on Instagram Story.
The actress further explained that her criticisms were aimed at "execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way – a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name." She said she does not care that they turned "Charmed" into a reboot since she has "bigger things" she is dealing with. She also stressed that she will not watch a show that she disagrees with on principle.
"There's no soul or heart in something made purely for profit whilst refusing to elevate and innovate. Reboots will always be the shadow, the originals will always be the sun. I wish you well," McGowan concluded.
Combs chimed in explained that hers and McGowan's issues are not about the stars of the show but on a corporate level. She also left some encouraging words for the cast of the reboot to stick together because it is what matters.