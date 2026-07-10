Artificial intelligence is often accompanied by rather grand promises: claims that it can serve as your 'second brain', discover 'new physics', or transform you into the brilliant self-taught scholar you always aspired to be.

When Researchers Found an Unusual ChatGPT User

Alternatively, you can cast aside these grand claims and employ the technology to churn out staggering volumes of fetish material, as a team of academics from the University of Washington and the University of Colorado Boulder unexpectedly discovered while reviewing the data.

During their analysis of millions of conversations from an early version of ChatGPT, the unsuspecting academics encountered an anonymous individual who represents the absolute extreme of obsessive chatbot use.

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For months, this anonymous individual used the OpenAI chatbot to generate highly detailed pregnancy stories featuring the school-age characters from 'Doki Doki Literature Club!' – a piece of media that defies brief explanation for anyone unfamiliar with it.

The Most Prolific User in the Archive

This immense dedication earned the anonymous author the title of the 'most prolific user' within the creative writing archives. In their unpublished research paper, which was initially flagged by Japanese publication ITMedia before being translated by Automaton, the academics highlighted this individual as the prime example of someone who demands endless narrative variations from artificial intelligence.

While the underlying subject matter might cause discomfort, the research offers an intriguing glimpse into how people use chatbots to write creative stories, a category that accounted for more than a third of the half a million anonymised dialogues examined.

Creative Writing Dominated ChatGPT Conversations

To sort through this vast library of text, the academic team utilised a secondary large language model to catalogue the entries. Their analysis revealed that almost half of these creative interactions consisted of fan fiction, with more than twenty-five per cent involving explicitly adult content.

A particularly striking finding was the handful of highly dedicated individuals who repeatedly turned to the chatbot for these specific narratives. The academic team observed that these heavy users typically fell into two distinct categories.

The first consisted of people who requested different versions of a single narrative for a brief period before switching topics. The second comprised individuals who continuously relied on the software to tweak and refine the same storyline over extended periods.

Heavy Users Drove Most of the Activity

The investigation revealed that regular fiction writers repeated their prompts forty-two per cent of the time. However, this figure skyrocketed to eighty-five per cent when examining the ten most active accounts.

A study found that one ChatGPT user generated thousands of Doki Doki Literature Club childbirth fanfiction stories pic.twitter.com/SYWQJRqdbc — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 1, 2026

The authors of the paper suggested that whilst some of this repetition stems from frustration when a narrative fails to meet expectations, the driving force is often simpler. They believe these individuals derive genuine enjoyment from exploring endless variations of a single plot line in which every outcome is slightly different.

A Tiny Group Produced Most of the Content

This tiny fraction of highly dedicated writers completely distorted the overall statistics, with a mere two per cent of creative accounts generating more than eighty per cent of the total interactions. Sitting at the absolute apex of this group was the single individual obsessed with creating pregnancy narratives based on 'Doki Doki Literature Club!'.

'While this user is a particularly prolific outlier, and we can't say with certainty why they are generating these stories, many prolific users ask for the same kinds of fiction in a similar vein,' the researchers concluded.