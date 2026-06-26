Artificial intelligence is transforming how developers write software. Still, one fintech employee learned that faster coding and greater productivity come with a hefty price tag after unintentionally spending more than $81,000 on excessive AI token usage in a meme-inspired video game.

The costly mistake has ignited an online discussion about the hidden costs of AI-powered developments. It stresses the need for companies to tighten spending controls and limits on the use of advanced coding tools by employees.

How a Meme Game Ended Up With an $81,000 AI Bill

When Slash, a San Francisco-based fintech startup, encouraged employees to make greater use of AI coding to speed up software development, one employee readily took on this challenge. Nicolas Brillante, the company's head of strategic verticals, spent a full day utilising Anthropic's Claude to create Brainrot Shooter, a game inspired by viral memes on the internet, including Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Skibidi Toilet.

This costly mistake raised concerns about the hidden costs of AI-powered developments, bringing to light the need for businesses to enforce stronger spending controls and control over employee use of advanced coding tools. What seemed like a harmless experiment at first turned into a costly lesson. Every time Brillante asked Claude to analyse and then update large amounts of code, AI token usage started racking up. By the end of the week, the company's AI bill reached a staggering $81,267.

Sharing the screenshot of his usage dashboard on X, Brillante admitted it was an honest mistake: 'This was a genuine accident, I underestimated my own ability.'

Later on, reposting a Polymarket X post, he wrote, 'This is actually insane, am I going to become a case study for how AI spend can get out of control.' Also, rather than dwelling on the costly mishap, Slash responded with humour, with the company joking on X that they should play Brainrot Shooter so that they can write it off as a marketing expense.

How an $81,000 Slip-Up Became a Business Opportunity

What initially appeared as an $81,000 AI coding mishap ended up paying off in ways no one expected. After the story went viral on social media and various news outlets, Brainrot Shooter quickly achieved considerable momentum online.

Read more Anthropic Sued for Fraud: Class Action Claims Claude Usage Limits Were 'Far Below the Advertised Amount' Anthropic Sued for Fraud: Class Action Claims Claude Usage Limits Were 'Far Below the Advertised Amount'

In the first 48 hours, it managed to attract approximately 6,912 players who logged a combined 8,986 hours of gameplay. On average, players spend 1.3 hours per session, while the game reached a peak of 437 concurrent users. The game also drew commercial interest, with three companies approaching with advertising enquiries, causing the company to reclassify the project from an accidental AI expense to a viable commercial venture after its viral success.

The Hidden Cost of AI Productivity

Although Slash's AI experiment ultimately led to surprising results that benefited the company, the incident similarly highlighted the challenge a lot of businesses are facing: keeping AI costs under control.

Companies such as Uber have already imposed strict spending limits after exhausting their AI budget in only a few months. Meanwhile, Coinbase and Walmart have imposed tighter restrictions on employee access to AI coding tools.

The message for companies is quite clear—while AI can boost productivity and development, without budget controls and oversight, it can quickly turn into an expensive liability instead of a catalyst for growth.