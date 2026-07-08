Companies replacing workers with artificial intelligence could end up paying a far higher price than they expect, risking the loss of experienced employees, valuable institutional knowledge and the trust needed to make AI adoption successful, career expert Keith Spencer has warned.

As businesses accelerate their investment in AI, Spencer believes too many employers are framing the technology as a replacement for workers rather than a tool to transform jobs and strengthen their workforce. In an exclusive interview, he said that approach is fuelling uncertainty at a time when high-profile lay-offs at companies including Meta Platforms, Cloudflare and Amazon have already heightened fears about the future of work.

Rather than viewing AI as a substitute for people, Spencer argues employers should use it to reshape existing roles, eliminate repetitive tasks and allow employees to focus on work that requires human judgement, creativity and experience. Failing to communicate that vision, he warned, risks creating fear, damaging trust and undermining the very benefits businesses hope AI will deliver.

While artificial intelligence continues to evolve, Spencer believes organisations should not underestimate the value of people. Employees carry institutional knowledge, practical expertise and relationships that cannot simply be replaced by technology, making trust and transparency essential if businesses want AI initiatives to succeed.

Companies Need to Improve Communication Channels

According to Spencer, the biggest challenge facing employers is not the technology itself but how they introduce it to their workforce. Employees who understand how AI will support their work are far more likely to embrace change than those left fearing they are being replaced.

Read more The Great AI Layoff Didn't Go As Planned: Employers Are Rehiring Staff The Great AI Layoff Didn't Go As Planned: Employers Are Rehiring Staff

'I think the messaging is really important. So far we've seen some of the leaders of some of these AI companies talking with almost excitement about the types of jobs that could be absorbed by AI without reassurances necessarily that new jobs will be created or existing positions would be transformed. I think that's a messaging opportunity that is really being missed right now. You see these layoffs occur, and of course that strikes fear into the heart of some employees,' career expert Keith Spencer explained in an exclusive interview.

Spencer believes businesses should reassure employees that AI is intended to transform roles rather than simply eliminate them. That means clearly explaining how responsibilities may evolve, identifying opportunities for workers to develop new skills and involving employees throughout the transition instead of presenting AI as a finished decision.

He argues that this approach is the foundation of effective change management. When employees understand why AI is being introduced and how they fit into that future, they are more likely to trust leadership, adapt to new ways of working and help organisations achieve a smoother transition.

Losing Trust Comes at a Cost

Spencer warned that businesses ignoring those principles could ultimately create the very problems they are trying to avoid. As uncertainty grows, employees may become disengaged, lose confidence in leadership or leave altogether, taking years of experience and operational knowledge with them.

'If they aren't taking that strategic change management approach and are instead allowing this fear and this concern and this resentment among their workforce to blossom and grow, that's when you're going to start experiencing your turnover issues,' Spencer pointed out.

Although reducing headcount may appear to generate immediate savings, Spencer said replacing trusted and experienced employees is often far more expensive in the long run. Recruiting new staff, rebuilding expertise and restoring morale can outweigh any short-term financial gains achieved through workforce reductions.

'If you lose that institutional knowledge, if you lose that expertise that is difficult then to get back if you've already kind of damaged morale on a broad scale at your organisation or within your industry. That's when you run into sort of long-term issues there, creating problems for yourself that you did not anticipate,' he added.

For Spencer, that is the point where replacing workers with AI truly backfires. Without the trust, experience and institutional knowledge built over years, businesses risk weakening their own operations and making AI implementation more difficult rather than more effective.

AI Should Strengthen, Not Replace, the Workforce

Despite rapid advances in artificial intelligence, Spencer does not believe businesses should aim to remove the human element altogether. Instead, he argues the organisations that benefit most from AI will be those that treat the technology as a tool that strengthens their workforce rather than replaces it.

'I don't see companies fully relying on AI and removing the human element, you know. I think there needs to be a balance there, and part of the reason is trust,' Spencer stated.

Spencer encouraged employees to remain adaptable, continue learning and embrace opportunities to work alongside AI as the technology develops. For employers, however, the greater responsibility lies in leading that transition responsibly.

Companies that communicate openly, invest in their people and use AI to transform jobs instead of simply cutting them will be better positioned to earn employee trust, retain critical expertise and realise the long-term benefits of artificial intelligence. Those that fail to do so may discover that replacing workers with AI costs far more than it saves.