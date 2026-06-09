ChatGPT creator OpenAI has privately submitted paperwork for a US stock market debut, the firm announced on Monday. The move aligns the company with competitor Anthropic in a transition towards public trading, capitalising on intense investor demand for a stake in the surging artificial intelligence sector.

No details regarding the size or conditions of the offering were shared by OpenAI, with the business stating that a schedule is still up in the air. The firm noted in an official release that the process could take some time, explaining that 'there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company.'

According to a report from Reuters, the artificial intelligence heavyweight is eyeing a valuation reaching up to $1 trillion (£0.75 trillion) for a public debut that could arrive as early as September.

We recently submitted a confidential S-1. We expect it to leak so we’re just announcing it. We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company. But it’s a complicated set of tradeoffs and this… — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) June 8, 2026

AI Giants Target Trillion-Dollar Market Milestones

Reaching this benchmark would position OpenAI as part of a rapid succession of three trillion-dollar businesses hitting the market, a collective event widely regarded as the most significant evaluation of investor interest in high-growth technology shares over the past decade.

Elon Musk's aerospace venture SpaceX kicked off this cycle by preparing a historic public listing. If it goes through, the venture will become the biggest market launch ever recorded, as the business aims to bring in $75 billion (£56.12 billion) from a total market value of $1.75 trillion (£1.31 trillion).

The biggest IPO run in the history of the market



three $1T+ companies. possibly all going public in the next 12 months.



SpaceX IPO: $1.75T.

OpenAI IPO: $1T

Anthropic IPO: $1T



we're living through the greatest technological wealth creation in history. pic.twitter.com/44QuB3rpxi — shirish (@shiri_shh) April 28, 2026

Anthropic, famous for its widely adopted Claude Code programming tool, revealed on 1 June that it had privately submitted its own US public listing paperwork. The announcement came only weeks after the firm brought in a fresh $65 billion (£48.64 billion) investment, pushing its overall market value to a staggering $965 billion (£722.06 billion).

Anthropic Edges Ahead in Race for Public Capital

'OpenAI is keeping options open as Anthropic edged ahead with its filing after a monster funding round,' said Michael Ashley Schulman, a partner at Cerity Partners. Traders betting on major global events had heavily backed OpenAI to beat its rival to the public markets, making Anthropic's earlier paperwork submission a surprise twist for speculative platforms.

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A successful market launch for both tech giants will mark a watershed moment for the digital sector and international trading. It cements artificial intelligence as the most influential and dominant investment narrative of the current decade.

OpenAI revealed a few months ago that it had secured $110 billion (£82.31 billion) from a powerful group of investors, including SoftBank, Amazon, and Nvidia, pushing its market valuation to $840 billion (£628.53 billion).

Alongside this massive cash injection, the business shared that its primary platform, ChatGPT, was drawing in over 900 million users every week, with its paid customer base clearing the 50 million mark.

New Strategic Alliances Reshape the Landscape

This market move comes on the heels of OpenAI restructuring its financial agreement with Microsoft, one of its founding financial backers. The revamped arrangement frees the artificial intelligence pioneer from previous constraints, enabling it to forge competitive new alliances with rival tech conglomerates like Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google.

Microsoft's initial financial backing, which reached $13 billion (£9.73 billion) after starting in 2019, laid the groundwork for OpenAI's meteoric ascent. At the same time, this deep collaboration served as a massive engine for growth across Microsoft's own Azure cloud platform.

OpenAI announced in March that its monthly revenue had reached $2 billion (£1.50 billion), marking an expansion rate nearly four times faster than the businesses that established the web and smartphone landscapes, such as Alphabet and Meta. This surging financial trajectory highlights a massive leap from the close of 2024, when the firm was pulling in roughly $1 billion (£0.75 billion) per quarter.

Crowded Sector Fuels Long-Term Scepticism

People close to the discussions revealed that OpenAI actually warned its backers during the last funding round that it won't see a profit until 2030. It is a long wait for a payoff, especially now that the market is getting incredibly crowded and investors are starting to question if this massive AI boom can actually last.