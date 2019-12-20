The celebrations for the next big royal wedding have begun. Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi threw an official engagement party that was attended by several celebrity friends. Meanwhile, her father Prince Andrew remained absent.

Despite the rumours, the plans for a party in the upstate Chiltern Firehouse bar and restaurant in London went through. According to Daily Mail, the guest list of the party included other members of the royal family as well as some celebrities. Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa Middleton was in attendance along with the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful.

Songstress Ellie Goulding and her husband Casper Jopling, Robbie Williams' wife Adya Field, Guy Pelly and his wife Elizabeth Wilson were there too. Singer James Blunt with his Sofia Wesley, actor Robert De Niro, and actress Emma Thynn was pictured, too.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah, Duchess of York were present, too. However, Prince Andrew seemingly decided to skip the event in the wake of the controversy surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Sources told the publication that it was his conscious choice to remain absent from the moment because he didn't think it would be a "good look" at the moment. The decision comes days after he stepped back from his royal duties.

He was reportedly concerned that his presence may cause guests at the party "embarrassment". A source told the publication that the Epstein scandal has been a "devastating blow" for the family.

According to The Sun, "the plan was always for him to attend Beatrice's party with Fergie. But things have turned more toxic."

The Duke of York didn't want to "overshadow the event" and chose not to put the people into a "difficult position."

"People close to him were also in fear of embarrassment or abuse which would have just been mortifying," the source added.

Nevertheless, Andrew maintains his stand and denies any involvement in the scandal.

Following his BBC Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew withdrew from public life with the Queen Elizabeth's blessings.

In the meantime, the date for Beatrice and Mozzi's wedding is yet to be announced. They are due to get married in the spring of 2020.