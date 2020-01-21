While only a few have the privilege to exercise with former US first lady Michelle Obama, but now everyone can tune into the playlist she listens to during her workout session.

The bestseller author shared her go-to workout playlist to "offer a little inspiration" to those who have fitness as their new year resolution. Taking to Twitter, the 56-year-old wrote: "It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you."

"These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist?," the "Becoming" the 56-year-old author continued.

The former FLOTUS's playlist was made up of 36 songs, featuring a range of artists, including Lizzo, Kirk Franklin, Nipsey Hussle, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran. Childish Gambino, Burna Boy and Alicia Keys, Frank Ocean, Sam Smith, and Jennifer Lopez were some of the other artists on her playlist.

The upbeat playlists also had tracks by Beyoncé- one of Obama's longtime favourite artists. The list includes Beyoncé's solo song "Before I Let Go," in addition to tracks by musical acts "The Carters" and "Destiny's Child."

The mother-of-two has previously partnered with Beyoncé on her "Let's Move" campaign, which promoted physical activity and healthy eating to fight childhood obesity. The pop-star even performed at former US President Barack Obama's presidential inauguration, reports Time.

Michelle has advocated for issues concerning health and fitness during her tenure in the White House and continually talks about her own efforts to exercise, releasing photos of herself at the gym and posting images about working out with friends.

Just like Michelle, Obama has his own annual list of music, as well as his favourite books and movies, which he released at the end of December. Sharing the playlist on Instagram, the 58-year-old wrote: "From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick."