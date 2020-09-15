Jerry Harris is under FBI investigation for alleged "inappropriate sexual conduct" following claims that he solicited sex and nude photos from minors.

Varsity Brands, a private company heavily involved in the cheerleading industry, reportedly kickstarted the investigation. The company's chief legal officer Burton Brillhart learned of the accusations last month and wrote a letter to both Florida and Texas police about Harris' "inappropriate sexual conduct." Varsity backed their claims with a couple of screenshots, including an alleged Snapchat message of Harris' face with the message, "Would you even want to f**k?"

On Monday, FBI agents followed up on the report and served a search warrant at the "Cheer" star's home in Naperville, Illinois for three hours.

"The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area," Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told USA TODAY and declined to give further comments.

Harris, 21, has not been criminally charged for the accusation. His spokesperson confirmed via TMZ that the solicitations happened when he was 19-years old. There were no physical contacts involved.

"We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is complete the true facts will be revealed," the representative said.

The criminal investigation kickstarted after 14-year-old twin brothers Charlie and Sam revealed they experienced a pattern of harassment from Harris both online and at cheer competitions which ran for over a year. They provided screenshots of their conversations with the cheerleader including one where he explicitly asked for a nude video from Charlie in response to a photo of him stretching his leg above his head.

"Do it naked and take a video and show me," Harris allegedly replied.

As a result of the recent allegations, Varsity Brands have barred Harris "from having any affiliation" with the company or "any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future."

Harris became a viral sensation this year after Netflix released "Cheer." Viewers liked his personality and motivation. He eventually appeared on a Dallas stage with Oprah Winfrey and interviewed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."