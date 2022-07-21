Thomas Tuchel confirmed Chelsea's attention has turned to strengthening their defence following the arrival of Raheem Sterling. The Blues lost centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, leaving a massive void at the heart of the back line.

Chelsea acted quickly and brought in Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly as their first defensive signing, but the west London club is far from finished. Tuchel is close to landing two more defenders in the coming days, although one is for the future.

Jules Kounde is expected to be the next signing through the door after Chelsea moved ahead of Barcelona in the queue for the defender's signature. The Blues have been in talks with Sevilla for a number of weeks, and their latest offer seems to have pleased the Spanish club.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 2021 Champions League winners have submitted a £55 million bid which is "in line" with Sevilla's expectations. They are still waiting for the green light to discuss personal terms with Kounde, but remain confident about bringing him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

"Chelsea are now feeling confident as £55m bid was in line with Sevilla expectations, but still waiting for final green light. Thursday, key day," Romano wrote. "Deal until 2027 offered to Koundé."

Xavi Hernandez put Kounde on top of his wanted list as he seeks a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. Barcelona are struggling to meet Sevilla's €65 million valuation, and are still offering players in exchange to drive down the price.

The second incoming in the coming days is expected to be England U18 defender Zak Sturge from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to the London Evening Standard. Chelsea are also keeping an eye on the future while splurging on ready-made stars to challenge in the short-term.

Sturge confirmed he is leaving the Seagulls, and the Blues look to have beaten a number of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs to his signature. Brighton will be due £500,000 in compensation if the 18-year-old joins Chelsea, where he is expected to join the U23 squad.

"I've spent 3 special years down on the south coast with Brighton, but it's now time to say goodbye," Sturge wrote on Instagram. "It's now time for me to start the next chapter in my footballing journey."