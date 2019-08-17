Frank Lampard has expressed his disgust at the behavior of football fans who have taken to social media to post abusive remarks directed at Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea lost to Liverpool FC on penalties in last Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup match in Istanbul. Abraham took the spot for the team's fifth penalty shot but a trailing leg by Liverpool keeper Adrian was able to keep the ball out. The save handed Liverpool the victory and Chelsea fans directed a lot of hate towards the striker.

"I saw the different ends of the spectrum that evening: Tammy asked me to take the fifth penalty because he wanted to stand up and be brave when the world is watching, and afterwards somebody sitting behind a keyboard or a phone has said the most disgusting things possible," said Lampard, in a video shared by the club.

The former Chelsea player-turned-manager also took the opportunity to call on popular social media platforms to do something about the toxic environment online. "I don't like how these platforms allow it. It's too easy. Something needs to be done, as well as people changing their mindsets completely," he said.

Meanwhile, despite the Abuse, abraham also received a lot of support online:

Our statement following reports of racist abuse directed at Tammy Abraham on social media after Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup match. #KickItOut pic.twitter.com/bqWIPMk1B3 â€” Kick It Out (@kickitout) August 15, 2019

Former EPL star Kevin Campbell also tweeted his horror at the situation. "Can someone please tell me why @tammyabraham gets racially abused for missing a penalty? Football ⚽️ is the excuse for some people!," he said.

Despite the abuse, Lampard is not planning to keep Abraham out of the heat of the spotlight. He confirmed that the player is expected to suit up against Leicester on Sunday. "Tammy is a strong boy. I want to support him. I try to be close to my players. When something like this happens it's the first thing I do. If there was anything more he needed, then the club would 100 per cent be there for him," said Lampard.