Chelsea FC failed to secure a win for the third match in a row under the new Frank Lampard management. Manager, team, and fans were all left disappointed after Leicester City was able to draw the Sunday match, which Chelsea dominated in the first half. Even though Chelsea managed to get a point on the board, the Blues still need to find their footing.

A 4-0 loss at the hands of Manchester United spelled a disastrous beginning for Chelsea's Premier League campaign. Following the EPL loss, Chelsea lost the UEFA Super Cup to Liverpool FC. Lampard's optimism was dealt with another blow as Chelsea faced a tough battle against Leicester City. Mason Mount's opening goal for Chelsea was equalized by Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi.

Chelsea has been plagued by management changes, transfer bans and players jumping ship in the past couple of months. With the likes of Eden Hazard and David Luiz transferring to other teams, Chelsea's team sheet is left with gaping holes.

However, even with the team Lampard has, there is much that can be done. After the Chelsea-Leicester City match, retired player and manager Graeme Souness suggested a few changes which could be advantageous for Chelsea.

Souness blamed Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta for the equalizing goal that Ndidi was able to net. During the post-match analysis, Souness suggested changing the roles of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. Instead of pushing Kante to attack, Jorginho should be allowed to attack while Kante holds the mid-field. Souness also spoke about how Chelsea is losing momentum and failing to keep it together when under attack.

What changes Lampard will bring to the team will be seen in the next Chelsea match against Norwich. Lampard and Souness have both implored fans and players to have patience. Only time will tell if Chelsea can shine under the new management or if Lampard's days are numbered.