Xavi Hernandez may have been busy pursuing blockbuster deals for the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, but he has made a promise to Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper has been on Football Club Barcelona's wanted list since the start of the summer.

Azpilicueta is considered a vital part of the Catalan club's summer transfer business. Xavi is keen to bring the veteran Spanish defender to the Camp Nou to shore up the right side of his defence.

Barcelona have been in talks with Chelsea over a move for Azpilicueta for a number of weeks. It was initially expected to be a formality, but Thomas Tuchel is playing hard ball with the Catalan giants, as he is reluctant to allow his skipper to leave the club this summer.

The Spanish club is currently focused on signing Kounde from Sevilla, who is also wanted by Chelsea. The pursuit for the Frenchman seems to have put Azpilicueta's potential move on the back burner for the moment, with the Spain international unsure about Barcelona's prolonged interest.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Barcelona consider the two operations - for Kounde and Azpilicueta - separate. Xavi has reportedly made a promise to the versatile Spaniard that he will not give up until he brings him to the Camp Nou this summer.

Chelsea were expected to be blocking Azpilicueta's move after Barcelona usurped them in the race for Kounde with a last minute offer. It was the second time this summer the latter stole the Premier League club's top target after beating them to the signing of Raphinha.

"Barcelona are in direct contact with Sevilla for Jules Koundé. Talks are ongoing. Barça, also today feeling increasingly confident - trying to reach full agreement soon," Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote.

However, Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, has dispelled suggestions of bad blood between the two clubs. He confirmed that relations are still good with Chelsea close to giving the green light for Azpilicueta to fulfil his desire to join Xavi's revolution at the Catalan capital club.

Chelsea are expected to pursue Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries to replace the 32-year-old defender. The Blues are also moving on from Kounde, with Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe and Red Bull Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol currently top of Tuchel's wanted list.