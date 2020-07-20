Chelsea defeated arch-rivals Manchester United 3-1 in their semi-final FA Cup clash at the Wembley Stadium. The Blues will play against Arsenal in the final on August 1 at the same venue.

This will mark Chelsea's 14th appearance in the FA Cup final. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be playing the final for the 21st time this season.

United goalkeeper David de Gea will wish to forget the nightmare that haunted him at Wembley on Sunday. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to call up regular goalkeeper De Gea in the team in the place of Sergio Romero, who has so far been widely used in the FA Cup. Maybe Solskjaer wanted to bring some experience to the lineup on the night of such a high-voltage match.

Even De Gea himself couldn't have imagined that he will eventually commit two horrendous errors, both of which produced goals for the Blues.

The 29-year old's clumsy attempt to stop Olivier Giroud's flick during the first-half stoppage time helped the London side score their opener. Later, just a minute into the second half, De Gea yet again poorly dealt with Mason Mount's 20-yard shot, which registered the second goal for Chelsea.

According to BBC, Mount is the first Englishman since John Terry to score for Chelsea at Wembley. Terry had scored in the 2015 League Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank Lampard's men performed exceedingly well, particularly in the midfield area. They were a highly energetic and aggressive unit. Whereas, United produced a dreadful display of football.

On the 74th minute mark, United captain Harry Maguire accidentally diverted Marcos Alonso's cross and put the ball into his own net. With 16 minutes remaining in the match, the Blues had already tamed the Red Devils.

Lampard's side never lost control of the game as they thoroughly dominated to end Manchester United's 19-match unbeaten run.

In the 85th minute, Bruno Fernandes scored one for Manchester United from the penalty spot after Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi fouled Anthony Martial. However, that single goal couldn't change what was in United's fate on Sunday evening.

Lampard should be a very happy man right now. This is his first season as Chelsea's head coach and so far he has done a pretty good job. The Blues sealed a spot in the FA Cup final apart from being third in the Premier League. This means Lampard's debut season might bring him some satisfaction. It remains to be seen if they will secure their spot for the UEFA Champions League.