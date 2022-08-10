Chelsea Football Club have been urged to try and sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Football Club Barcelona this summer. The Blues are short of firepower after Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner departed the club for Inter Milan and Red Bull Leipzig respectively.

Aubameyang only joined Barcelona in January after terminating his contract with Chelsea's Premier League rivals Arsenal. The Gabon international impressed under Xavi Hernandez, scoring 11 goals in 17 appearances to help them finish second in La Liga.

The Catalan giants have shown no clear indication that they want to sell Aubameyang, who was given a new squad number on Tuesday. However, Barcelona's desperate need to slash their wage bill could see them offload the former Gunners skipper if a serious offer arrived.

Xavi is well stocked in attack with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha joining the likes of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay. While Aubameyang remains a favourite of the manager, the Polish forward's arrival is likely to see him lose his place in the starting XI.

Thomas Tuchel remains a big admirer of the Gabonese forward after their time together at Borussia Dortmund. The German coach has previously indicated that he is open to reuniting with Aubameyang if he ever became available.

Chelsea have been urged by former Blues midfielder Gus Poyet to try and bring the former Arsenal skipper to Stamford Bridge. The West London club have made contact with Aubameyang's agents over a potential move, but are yet to submit a formal offer to the Catalan capital club.

"No doubt," Poyet said, as quoted by the London Evening Standard. "Aubameyang would be perfect. He looks happy and back to his best scoring goals."

"I do not know why this summer Chelsea and Barcelona are constantly trying to sign the same players and steal from each other. They are not similar clubs, but they are trying to buy the exact same players."

"I can't see the Aubameyang signing happening but I would be happily surprised," he added.

The Catalans, however, are facing problems registering their new signings owing to their over-inflated wage bill. If Lewandowski cannot be registered in time for the new season, there is a possibility Barcelona will hold on to Aubameyang despite strong interest from Chelsea.